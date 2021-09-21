CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson & Johnson: Booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

By Shannon Nolan
abc57.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson says a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose. The company said Tuesday an extra dose — given two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The...

