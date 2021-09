Everton Under-23s went to Leicester City’s training ground last night to take on the Foxes who started the day two places below the Blues but with a game in hand. A 3-1 reverse might appear to tell a story that this very entertaining game was dominated by Leicester and that they were far the better side. Indeed, until the last minute of the game, David Unsworth’s men had been 3-0 down after the hour mark but clawed back a very late goal from substitute Rhys Hughes following a determined gallop down the left flank by Joe Anderson. The game was not however quite so one-sided.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO