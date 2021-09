Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s live sports streaming service DAZN, which recently secured TV rights to all Serie A live soccer matches in Italy for the next three seasons, has come under fire across the country after a string of technical outages. These have now prompted DAZN to offer a one-month refund to subscribers who request it. The ongoing streaming snags are believed to be caused by Italy’s insufficient broadband infrastructure, which has caused some of the slowest average Internet speeds in Europe. The hiccups have interrupted several matches since Aug. 21 when Serie A, which is Italy’s premier soccer league, first kicked off....

SOCCER ・ 6 HOURS AGO