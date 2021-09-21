Antibiotic levels can be measured in breath for first time
A team of engineers and biotechnologists at the University of Freiburg has for the first time shown in mammals that the concentration of antibiotics in the body can be determined using breath samples. The breath measurements also corresponded to the antibiotic concentrations in the blood. The team's biosensor—a multiplex chip that allows simultaneous measurement of several specimens and test substances—will in future enable personalized dosing of medicines against infectious diseases on-site and help to minimize the development of resistant strains of bacteria.medicalxpress.com
