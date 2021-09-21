2-Year-Old Fort Worth Girl Dies After Drowning In Her Family’s Backyard Swimming Pool

Correction: An earlier version of this story reported that the child drowned in a neighbor’s pool, when in fact the child drowned in their own backyard pool. Police were dispatched to the address of the neighbor who called to report the child in the pool.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 News has learned more details about the drowning death of a 2-year-old in a Fort Worth backyard swimming pool on September 20.

It was around 3:30 p.m. when police received a call about a drowning at home in the 5200 block of Wyndrook Street, near Crowne Pointe Lane.

The caller was a neighbor who saw the child in a pool outside her home, but police were dispatched to the neighbor’s address.

First responders quickly located the toddler and took her to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The Fort Worth Police Crimes Against Children Unit was notified.

The name of the child has not been released.