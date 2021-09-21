CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sensitivity to painful external stimuli preserved in all phases of Alzheimer's disease in mice

By Autonomous University of Barcelona
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe increase in number of people at very advanced ages, in which several chronic diseases associated with pain can converge, make it of interest to research the regulatory mechanisms for the central nervous system which can react against a painful external stimulus. Problems associated with burn injuries may be of relevance in the daily life of older adults, but in people with dementia, exposure to high temperatures poses a significantly increased risk of burns.

medicalxpress.com

