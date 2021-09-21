CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Ric Flair Gives Another Statement on Dark Side of the Ring Episode

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being accused of sexually assaulting a flight attendant on the 2002 "Plane Ride From Hell" on the latest episode of Dark Side of The Ring, Ric Flair took to social media on Monday night with a statement fully denying the allegations. He wrote, "I allowed my personal life and the lives of my wife and children to be turned upside down for one reason: Whether it's good or bad, even the really bad, the truth has to matter. Even in wrestling. My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me 5 years ago) has been told time and time and time again. The reason Rory (Karpf, director of the 30 for 30 documentary Nature Boy) (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened."

comicbook.com

Comments / 4

Related
ComicBook

WWE Confirms WWE Raw Star Injured, Will Require Surgery

This week's Monday Night Raw featured a match before former tag team champions as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler squared off. But while the feud between the two had been building for months, the bout itself was actually quite short as Baszler poured into her former partner with knee strikes before choking her out in less than three minutes. Baszler, now channeling the same heelish tactics that made her the longest-reigning women's champion down in NXT, then went after Jax's injured arm and eventually stomped it atop the ringside steel steps.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Former WCW Star Daffney Dies At Age 46

Warning: This article contains descriptions of suicidal thoughts. SHIMMER Wrestling announced Thursday that the family of former WCW and TNA wrestler Shannon Spruill, who wrestled as Daffney Unger, informed the promotion that she had died at the age of 46. Daffney left wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers concerned for her...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Fined By WWE

Naomi showed up on SmackDown and she hasn’t received a match yet. In her attempt to change her booking, Naomi also landed in some hot water with Sonya Deville. Now the former two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion has a fine to deal with. Naomi got in Sonya Deville’s face this week...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ric Flair
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Rob Van Dam, Dutch Mantel & Others React to Dark Side of the Ring

The latest Dark Side of the Ring episode, the “WWE Plane Ride From Hell”, featured one of the most controversial incidents in the company’s history. It received some backlash, most notably targeted at Tommy Dreamer’s comments, and Impact Wrestling later suspending him over it. Also, Ric Flair’s ad campaign was put on hold.
WWE
talesbuzz.com

It’s time for WWE, AEW, and everyone else to move on from Ric Flair

That’s what Ric Flair had to do after the release of last week’s Dark Side Of The Ring episode on the “Plane Ride From Hell.” The show documents the infamous 2002 flight from Europe when for 14 hours, WWE wrestlers were overserved, over drugged, and overaggressive with the plane’s staff and one another, leading to stories that still reverberate today.
WWE
Wrestling World

Dolph Ziggler pays tribute to Ric Flair

Ric Flair is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of any era, having written memorable pages of history in his 40-year career. In 2012 he became the first athlete ever to be inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame, both individually and as a member of the 'Four Horsemen'
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Side Of The Ring#Combat#Wrestling Inc
411mania.com

Ad Campaign Starring Ric Flair Paused Over Dark Side of the Ring Allegations

Ric Flair’s ad campaign with Car Shield has been paused following allegations made on last night’s Dark Side of the Ring. PWInsider has obtained a statement from ad agency Intermedia, confirming that the campaign has been paused. The “Plane Ride From Hell” episode that aired last night (see our full...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fans Call On AEW To Never Hire Ric Flair After Dark Side Of The Ring

Ric Flair was a major focus for Dark Side of the Ring’s episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. He trended on Twitter and Tommy Dreamer was suspended from Impact Wrestling because of the episode as well. Ric Flair denied the allegations against him. There are also calls for AEW to leave Flair alone after the episode.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Removes ‘Story Time’ Video Of Ric Flair Flashing Flight Attendants

Ric Flair got in a lot of hot water over the Dark Side of the Ring mid-season return. The Plane Ride From Hell episode revealed that Ric Flair exposed himself to a flight attendant and then forced her to touch it. Now fans are calling for AEW to never bring in the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton is reportedly out of action. Orton was not present for this week’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW, and word going around backstage is that he was “not cleared to perform,” according to PWInsider. There is no word on when Orton will be back,...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford reveal their WWE Draft 2021

WWE Draft 2021 is just a few days away. Taking place over two nights, the entire roster of both the main roster brands will be refreshed and new feuds will kick-off. This year, several NXT Superstars are also expected to be a part of the WWE Draft. The WWE Universe is really excited for the draft as they never know which brand their favorite Superstars will be moving too.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Raw Star Being Written Off TV

On Sunday night the Extreme Rules pay-per-view aired live, and the show featured some interesting moments to say the least. Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair successfully defended her title against Alexa Bliss, and after the match Flair destroyed Alexa’s doll Lilly. As Alexa Bliss collected the ripped up pieces of Lilly she screamed and cried as she made her way to the backstage area.
WWE
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Shows Claressa Shields Brutal Combinations

It would appear Iron Mike the trainer is in the house once again. Passing on his valuable knowledge to the next generation. To American boxing legend Claressa Shields no less. A double Olympic Gold medalist and undefeated world champion:. Tyson appears to do a little bit of training here and...
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

News On Shane McMahon’s WWE Status

There had been rumors on Shane McMahon no longer being under a talent contract to WWE, according to Fightful Select and Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. However, WWE reps noted that Shane is “still a WWE talent and under a deal.”. Shane, who is still listed as a member of...
WWE
ComicBook

VICE Releases Clip of Dark Side of the Ring's Plane Ride From Hell Episode

VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring returns this Thursday with the first episode of the second half of Season 3, centering around the infamous "Plane Ride From Hell" from 2002. The show's official Twitter account dropped a quick clip of the episode on Wednesday, with one flight attendant recalling how the flight's liquor supply had to be refilled three times while the plane was stuck on the tarmac for roughly seven hours.
COMBAT SPORTS
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair No Longer Appearing At New York Comic Con?

Ric Flair found himself in controversy after allegations were made against him on the infamous Plane Ride from Hell in 2002 special that aired during Dark Side of the Ring. A flight attendant stated that he exposed himself to her and made advances towards her. Scout Comics has removed all...
WWE
thestreamable.com

How to Watch “Dark Side of the Ring” Season 3B Premiere on Vice For Free

Live wrestling has become a staple on streaming, especially with the addition of WWE Network to Peacock. But, we’ve also seen the resurgence of the wrestling documentary with series like Dark Side of the Ring on VICE TV. The show returns for the second half of its third season tonight with the “Plane Ride From Hell,” which will take you behind one of wrestlings biggest scandals.
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

Impact Wrestling suspends Tommy Dreamer after Dark Side of the Ring comments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tommy Dreamer has been indefinitely suspended by Impact Wrestling after comments he made on Thursday night’s premiere episode of Dark Side of the Ring. The episode focused on the “Plane Ride From Hell” in 2002 and featured Dreamer making remarks on sexual assault accusations against Ric Flair.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy