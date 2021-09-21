Ric Flair Gives Another Statement on Dark Side of the Ring Episode

After being accused of sexually assaulting a flight attendant on the 2002 "Plane Ride From Hell" on the latest episode of Dark Side of The Ring, Ric Flair took to social media on Monday night with a statement fully denying the allegations. He wrote, "I allowed my personal life and the lives of my wife and children to be turned upside down for one reason: Whether it's good or bad, even the really bad, the truth has to matter. Even in wrestling. My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me 5 years ago) has been told time and time and time again. The reason Rory (Karpf, director of the 30 for 30 documentary Nature Boy) (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened."