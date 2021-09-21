Dr. Kyle Scarborough - What's Going Around - Social Media and Teen Depression

EXETER, United Kingdom — New research out of the United Kingdom is further re-enforcing the connection between weight issues and mental health. While this isn’t the first study to establish a connection between obesity or high body mass index (BMI) and depression, a team from the University of Exeter set out to answer how exactly a high BMI leads to depressive symptoms. Study authors report that a combination of both physical and social factors are likely at play.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO