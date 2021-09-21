Dr. Kyle Scarborough - What's Going Around - Social Media and Teen Depression
Instagram has stirred major debates about young people, especially women, who suffer from anxiety, depression and FOMO (fear of missing out) after seeing endless posts of others showing off their vacations, parties or appearance. The recent tragedy in the news, a seemingly happy couple camping cross-country, highlights the disparity between real life and images people post. Cell phones, computers and the pandemic have led to increasing social isolation. A recent study reports that about 10 percent of teen users trace suicidal thoughts to Instagram use.www.yourconroenews.com
