‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Actress, Awkwafina Gives Awkward Response to Question About Her ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

 9 days ago
A controversy over an Asian actress using a blaccent (Black accent) has caused an uproar online. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actress, Awkwafina, has responded to the accusation of using a blaccent. Based on some performances, most notably her roles as Goh Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians and Constance in Ocean’s 8, she has been accused of taking the liberty to “sound” Black.

Awkwafina Refuses to Apologize For Her Use of a Blaccent

Awkwafina apparently has no regrets when it comes to her use of a blaccent to get ahead in her career. While on a press tour for her upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina was asked about her use of a blaccent that she adopted early in her career.
WATCH: Singer Lizzo Gives a TED Talk on the History of Twerking

Leave it up to Lizzo to perform the first official TED Talk on the history of twerking. One look at her social media, and it’s clear that Lizzo loves shaking what her mama gave her. But it was a journey for the Grammy Award winner. The singer/songwriter took to the...
Movie review: ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ leaves audiences taking in every emotion

When the balance of good and evil sits in the hands of a man named Shang-Chi, his role shifts overnight from hotel valet to full-fledged hero. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed “Just Mercy” and “Short Term 12,” was released Sept. 3, becoming the first-ever Marvel movie to feature an Asian superhero.
Rihanna
Awkwafina
REEL Film Nerds Episode #237: “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings”

Welcome fellow MCU fans to another incredible Reel Film Nerds podcast! Today Matt and Mike review the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film to hit the market, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Extra curricular topics include What We Do in the Shadows, Dad jokes, and Hulk. Thank you...
Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
Chicago Med: Yaya DaCosta FINALLY Reveals Why She Left After Six Seasons!

Chicago Med faced a big challenge when the show first debuted. How could the medical drama compete among the already crowded schedule of hospital-focused prime-time TV?. But an outstanding cast coupled with clever plots managed to push Chicago Med to the top of the ratings charts. As a result of...
Is Jax leaving General Hospital for good this time?

Jasper “Jax” Jacks has appeared on and off General Hospital for many years but fans are growing concerned he may be leaving General Hospital for good this time. Jax, played by Ingo Rademacher, first appeared on the show in January 1996. He left the show in 2000 but made a comeback in 2001. He remained as part of General Hospital until 2011.
The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

