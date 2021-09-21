‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Actress, Awkwafina Gives Awkward Response to Question About Her ‘Blaccent’ Controversy
A controversy over an Asian actress using a blaccent (Black accent) has caused an uproar online. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actress, Awkwafina, has responded to the accusation of using a blaccent. Based on some performances, most notably her roles as Goh Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians and Constance in Ocean’s 8, she has been accused of taking the liberty to “sound” Black.www.blackenterprise.com
