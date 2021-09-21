‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Actress, Awkwafina Gives Awkward Response to Question About Her ‘Blaccent’ Controversy

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.

