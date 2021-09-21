Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ is a vulnerable guidebook on self-acceptance

It might be hard to believe but Lil Nas X has technically not yet released his official debut album—until now. On Friday, his long-awaited official first album Montero was released, out now via Columbia Records. For many, it might come as a surprise that the rapper, who has dominated global charts, has yet to release a proper full-length, but it's worth noting, he did release his 7 EP in 2019 following the success of his massive breakout hit "Old Town Road," of which the original was released in 2018 and the Billy Ray Cyrus remix arrived in early 2019.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO