Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ is a vulnerable guidebook on self-acceptance
The first song on Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, is appropriately the chart-topping track of the same name “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — a shared title that is also, appropriately, the pop star’s real first name. This record is our formal introduction to the star known as Lil Nas X, even if calling it an intro at this point is a paradox. But most importantly, it's part of what makes him among our most exciting, radical pop stars in recent memory.www.mic.com
