Chatham County, GA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Chatham, Effingham, Inland Chatham by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to protect life and property, especially in areas prone to flooding. If flooding develops, move to higher ground immediately. If driving, be prepared for flooded roadways and possible road closures. Target Area: Coastal Chatham; Effingham; Inland Chatham FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina, including the following areas, in southeast Georgia, Coastal Chatham, Effingham and Inland Chatham. In southeast South Carolina, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Colleton, Inland Jasper and Tidal Berkeley. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Pockets of heavy rainfall will impact much of southeast South Carolina into far eastern parts of Georgia through this evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches with localized higher amounts are possible. Given the recent heavy rainfall in many areas it will not take as much additional rainfall to cause flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

