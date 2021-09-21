Georgia Football Injury Report Week 4

Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart made a little bit of news yesterday — perhaps by design — when he expressed to the media that despite originally saying Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith were "Day-to-Day" when their foot injuries and subsequent surgeries accord, both players time table for return was always the Vanderbilt game.

So, Georgia could be getting two major contributors back on either side of the football as they prepare for a down-bad Vanderbilt football team.

That was just the beginning, however. Wide receiver George Pickens was seen running routes on air Monday in practice. According to sources, his timetable for return is still a little ways away but it's a good sign nonetheless.

Quarterback JT Daniels seems to be back at full strength following a two-week battle with an oblique injury that was rather public. He drove the ball downfield with accuracy as well as took a few hits on Saturday with no issues on that right side of his mid-section.

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (oblique) - IN

QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN

WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Limited

DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT

TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day

DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day

WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- IN

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN

You May Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.