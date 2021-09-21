CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Football Injury Report Week 4

By Brooks Austin
 9 days ago
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart made a little bit of news yesterday — perhaps by design — when he expressed to the media that despite originally saying Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith were "Day-to-Day" when their foot injuries and subsequent surgeries accord, both players time table for return was always the Vanderbilt game.

So, Georgia could be getting two major contributors back on either side of the football as they prepare for a down-bad Vanderbilt football team.

That was just the beginning, however. Wide receiver George Pickens was seen running routes on air Monday in practice. According to sources, his timetable for return is still a little ways away but it's a good sign nonetheless.

Quarterback JT Daniels seems to be back at full strength following a two-week battle with an oblique injury that was rather public. He drove the ball downfield with accuracy as well as took a few hits on Saturday with no issues on that right side of his mid-section.

Injury Report

  • QB JT Daniels (oblique) - IN
  • QB Stetson Bennett (Back) - IN
  • WR George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
  • WR Dominick Blaylock (Knee) - Limited
  • DL Julian Rochester (Knee) - OUT
  • TE Darnell Washington (Foot) - Day-to-Day
  • DB Tykee Smith (Foot) - Day-to-Day
  • WR Arian Smith (Toe/calf)- IN
  • WR Kearis Jackson (Knee) - Limited
  • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
  • Quay Walker (Ankle) - IN

