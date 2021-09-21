Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * Until late this evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 19.8 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Minor agricultural flood damage will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 22.1 Tue 8 am CDT 21.7 21.3 20.8