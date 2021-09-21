CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Acadia Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 22:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * Until late this evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.1 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this morning and continue falling to 19.8 feet Sunday morning. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Minor agricultural flood damage will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 22.1 Tue 8 am CDT 21.7 21.3 20.8

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson Davis Parish, LA
City
Evangeline, LA
County
Acadia Parish, LA
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Basile, LA
County
Allen Parish, LA
City
Eunice, LA
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jefferson Davis

Comments / 0

Community Policy