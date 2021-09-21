Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Appear in Person at the Global Citizen Live Event in New York City

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are coming to New York. Per an official press release, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear in person at this Saturday's Global Citizen Live event, a 24-hour, performance-packed broadcast that aims to raise funds and awareness for vaccine equity across the globe. The royal couple will appear on the Great Lawn in Central Park—among many other world leaders—to encourage the world's leading nations to work to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.