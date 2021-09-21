CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Ferdinand opens up Cristiano Ronaldo traits "people never ever talk about"

By Patrick Austen-Hardy
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 9 days ago
Whether it is for his iconic free-kicks, his ridiculous headers, or even for his good looks, Cristiano Ronaldo’s ability and talent is known universally.

The Portuguese icon’s legend transcends, not just football, but all of sport. His talent, dedication, desire, and obsession to succeed has already made him a sporting immortal.

He returned to Manchester United this summer, 12 years after departing the club to sign for Real Madrid for a then world record fee of £80m. And he has hit the ground running with four goals in three matches for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

However, there is another outstanding trait Ronaldo has within his arsenal which is often not discussed, according to Rio Ferdinand.

The former Manchester United defender, who was speaking with William Hill, said the football world often forgets to mention Ronaldo’s bravery.

“People never ever talk about Cristiano’s bravery,” said Ferdinand.

“He was brave to take risks, which were to come over to another country, he was brave to remain the person he was – he didn’t change really.

“He adapted yes, but he didn’t change his core self and his foundations."

“Like I say, he became an obsessive with the sport that he chose, which was football, and then drilled down into details, which were building a team around himself.”

Ferdinand and Ronaldo shared a dressing room with each other for six years during a glorious spell for The Red Devils.

Together they won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, two League Cups, the Club World Cup, and two Community Shields between 2003 and 2009.

Ronaldo and Ferdinand won the 2008 Champions League together in Moscow

Ronaldo was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Sporting Lisbon in 2003, when he was a supremely talented, but raw talent from the Portuguese divisions.

However, the club knew they had a prodigy on their hands, giving him the prestigious No.7 shirt, which he went on to make even more famous.

Ferdinand highlighted Ronaldo’s immense dedication to his pursuit of greatness and perfection, which helped him develop his game to the level of some of football’s greatest ever players.

“I went around his house once and I walked in, and he had about six or seven people sitting in the front room,” said Ferdinand.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal in three matches, during Manchester United's 2-1 away victory against West Ham

“I said to him ‘Cris, who are all these people, man?’

“He goes ‘that’s my personal masseur, my nutritionist, my doctor, my physio, my chef’ he had all these people and back then no one was doing that in our game - He was a visionary in that sense.

“He knew what it was going to take and if people were laughing at him for doing extras at one time, by the time he got to World Player of the Year, they were saying ‘I’m going to copy that’.

“He’s just looking for every little detail that’s going to enable him to be better.”

United currently sit joint top of the Premier League with 13 points out of a possible 15.

They are level on points with Liverpool, and Chelsea who are only ahead courtesy of a superior goal difference.

