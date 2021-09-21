Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 09:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 4.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 3.3 feet Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.0 Thu 9 am CDT 3.8 3.6 3.4