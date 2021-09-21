Fortnite Wants Over $13,000 From You. Will You Pay It?

"Fortnite" is and has always been free to play, but that doesn't mean that Epic Games hasn't been able to find ways to get players to invest in the game. "Fortnite" really makes its money from a variety of in-game purchases, like cosmetic skins, dance emotes, and loot. On the flip side, games sometimes coax gamers into spending money for the opportunity to dress like their favorite characters in real life. For example, one clothing company partnered with "Resident Evil" to produce a jacket modeled after Claire's outfit in "Resident Evil 2" earlier this year. The catch? You had to pay $450 to get it. "Fortnite" is combining both of these couture phenomenons in its upcoming collaboration with fashion house Balenciaga.