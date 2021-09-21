Marvel Studios May Drop The ‘Men’ From X-Men

Sam Raimi was so shell-shocked by the negative reaction to Spider–Man 3 that he nearly did not get back in the superhero saddle to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a recent interview with Collider, the Evil Dead mastermind — who also brought Spider-Man to the big screen in the 2002 smash that helped pave the way for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — said he never planned on making another superhero film after the venom (no pun) spewed over 2007’s Spider-Man 3. “I didn’t know that I could face it again because it was so awful, having been the...

