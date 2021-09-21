CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former NBA Star Muggsy Bogues Reveals His Top 10 Most Inspirational Songs

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 9 days ago

Even if you’re not a fan of the National Basketball Association, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Muggsy Bogues. The man still holds the record for the shortest player ever to suit up in the NBA— at five-foot-three. Remarkable in a sport that prides height over most else.

Bogues, who was also on the very memorable 1990’s-defining Charlotte Hornets team, is a basketball gold medalist. He’s appeared on Saturday Night Live in an episode with Charles Barkley, RuPaul, and Nirvana. Bogues has helped lead several NBA teams to the playoffs and in 1993-1994, he averaged a double-double (10.8 points and 10.1 assists).

Today, his name is synonymous with “heart over height,” or with just beating the odds. If the NBA was Goliath, Bogues is the ultimate David. He’s also starred alongside Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam movie and made an appearance in a Hootie & The Blowfish music video.

So, we thought, who better to ask than Bogues, who has a new memoir coming out about his life in 2022 (available for pre-order here), for a playlist of Top 10 inspirational songs? He is, after all, a man who has beaten all the odds. And of the list of songs, Bogues says:

“I had to pick Tribe because he mentioned me in there in the song. And Hootie & the Blowfish, me and Alonzo [Mourning] have a Grammy plaque hanging up because we were part of the video. Migos because that’s what you’re listening to today. But I’m also an old-school guy, so Michael Jackson is always going to be there. He’s the king of Pop. And then, Teddy! He’s going to turn off the lights!”

Without further ado, here are Muggsy Bogues’ Top 10 inspirational tracks:

10. “Notorious B.I.G.” by Notorious B.I.G.

9. “Steve Biko” by A Tribe Called Quest

8. “Only Wanna Be With You” by Hootie & The Blowfish

7. “Straightenin” by Migos

6. “Takeover” by Jay Z

5. “Dear Mama” by Tupac

4. “Turn Off The Lights” by Teddy Pendergrass

3. “The Way You Make Me Feel,” “Remember The Time” and “Thriller” (tie) by Michael Jackson

2. “Every Chance I Get” by DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby and Lil Dirk

1. “For The Love of You ” by The Isley Brothers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Teddy Pendergrass
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Muggsy Bogues
Person
Steve Biko
Person
Rupaul
Person
Michael Jordan
basketballinsiders.com

LeBron James celebrates 8-year wedding anniversary with Savannah

Los Angeles Lakers small forward and 17-time All-Star LeBron James celebrated his 8-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday with his wife, Savannah. From LeBron’s Instagram account, he posted a photo of their 2013 wedding ceremony in San Diego, California. The couple got married on September 14, 2013 at the Capella chapel in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
NBA
The Spun

Wilt Chamberlain Reportedly “Feared” Only 1 NBA Player

Wilt Chamberlain was one of the most feared players in NBA history, as he averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds per game for his career. Even though Chamberlain was a nightmare to defend for opposing teams, there was at least one player who never backed down from the challenge. That player was former Washington Bullets center Wes Unseld.
NBA
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

Remember "The Decision"? That was an hour-long television special in 2010, where LeBron James announced that he was leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat. Find Out: Most...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Teams#Goliath#Hootie The Blowfish 7#Straightenin
AllPacers

NBA News: Here's What This NBA Star Put On His Instagram Story

Myles Turner led the NBA with 3.4 blocks per game last season, but the Indiana Pacers star center has not played in a game since April 18 in Atlanta against the Hawks. However, the former Texas Longhorns star looks healthy in a recent video he added to his Instagram story.
NBA
Dirt

LeBron James Sells Brentwood Park Mansion for $19.6 Million

Click here to read the full article. After first bouncing onto the market with a $20.5 million asking price about six months ago, LeBron James has officially sold his Brentwood Park mansion, one of two Brentwood estates he owns. Records reveal the property, which hasn’t been occupied by the NBA superstar for several years, went for $19.6 million in an off-market deal to Hon “Alexander” Shing, founder of the privately-held, L.A.-based real estate investment firm Cottonwood Management. The sale netted King James a lot of money, but it’s also a technical loss — a whopping $1.4 million less than the $21...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Star Tweets Out Photos Of His Body Transformation

Turner's Tweet said: "Top - April 280 lbs 14% Body Fat Bottom - September 255 lbs 8.5% Body Fat Off Season Well Spent." The former Texas Longhorn posted four photos of himself, and the two on the top were when he was 280 pounds in April, and the two on the bottom were from when he got to 255 pounds in September.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
NBA
HOLAUSA

Top 10 most successful NBA’s wives and girlfriends

Besides been known for dating NBA players, there is something else that the wives and girlfriends of these athletes have in common. They bring the glitz and glam, and much of them are as successful or even more than their boos. Curious about which one have more coins in their...
NBA
NBC Sports

Which former Wizards/Bullets will make the NBA's top 75?

NBA fans of a certain age likely remember in 1996 when the league named its comprehensive list of the 50 greatest players of all-time, all in celebration of 50 years since the first NBA charter was signed at the Commodore Hotel in New York in 1946. Months later, the 47...
NBA
AllPacers

Check Out What Former NBA Star Lance Stephenson Posted On Instagram

Former Indiana Pacers star Lance Stephenson posted several photos to Instagram on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below. The nine-year NBA veteran has not played since the 2018-19 season. He had the best season of his career in 2013-14 with the Pacers when he averaged 13.8 points,...
NBA
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy