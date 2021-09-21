CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Art offers outlet for Tucson women

By Megan Meier
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fKvY6_0c38j25W00

At Sister José Women's Center in Tucson, Davya Cohen shows a group that joy often comes from the little things. In this case, it's creating art.

"I really wanted to come and make a difference. That's what I'm trying to do," said Cohen.

Cohen is a retired counselor and art therapist. Now, she uses her skills to make a difference in the lives of others.

"People are so willing to put things down on paper that they may not want to say, or may not even know to say. When they are working on certain projects, it comes out in their work," said Cohen.

The center calls Cohen's class "Art With Heart." Although it just recently launched, it has already touched several women.

"Art has always been a big thing in my life, but I never had time to do any of it," said one class participant who wished to remain anonymous.

The woman shared that the center isn't just a place to sleep. For her, it's a community.

"I'm amazed. I'm right where I belong. I needed to be here," said the woman.

The center is currently under renovation to expand their capacity. Soon, they will be able to give more women a place to call home.

"These women aren't just coming to art class. They're getting help with housing, getting back on their feet, getting back into society and changing the world they're living in," said Cohen.

Sister José Women's Center is in need of art supplies to continue offering the "Art With Heart" class. For more information on how to help, click here .
