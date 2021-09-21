CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Daniel Craig: ‘Why Should a Woman Play Bond?’ Create Other Female Roles ‘Just as Good’

By Zack Sharf
IndieWire
IndieWire
 9 days ago

Daniel Craig ’s final 007 movie, “ No Time to Die ,” is just weeks away from releasing in the U.S. While the actor has no idea which performer will take on the role of James Bond now that his tenure is done, Craig did recently tell Radio Times that it should probably not be a woman. The debate over whether or not Bond should be played by an actress comes up often, with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli committed to keeping Bond male and advocating instead for equal action roles for original female characters. Craig agrees.

“The answer to that is very simple,” Craig told Radio Times. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”

“He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male,” Broccoli previously told The Guardia n. “And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

Rosamund Pike, who first rose to fame as a Bond Girl in 2002’s “Die Another Day” opposite Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry, has expressed similar sentiments. “I think the character of James Bond is a man. He is really,” she said in 2018. “Why not make a kick-ass female agent in her own right?”

Broccoli has tried to launch a female-led action franchise in the past with her intended “Die Another Day” spinoff centered around Berry’s character Jinx, but MGM refused to commit to the pitched $80 million budget and the project died.

Not every one agrees with Broccoli and Craig, however. “No Time to Die” star Lashana Lynch told The Guardian earlier this month that Bond “could be a man or woman” or “white, black, Asian, mixed race,” adding, “They could be young or old. At the end of the day, even if a two-year-old was playing Bond, everyone would flock to the cinema to see what this two-year-old’s gonna do, no?”

Incidentally, Lynch plays a new character in “No Time to Die,” who also happens to be the person currently holding the title of 007. Clearly, even if Bond was originally written to be a male character, 007 can be anyone.

“No Time to Die” opens in U.S. theaters on October 8.

Comments / 1

Related
purewow.com

It’s a Double Date! Kate, William, Charles & Camilla Are Set to Walk Red Carpet Together at James Bond Premiere

Two things we love the most: royals on the red carpet and James Bond. The fact that the two are set to combine at the Royal Albert Hall next week? We can’t wait. Here’s the scoop: On September 28, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will unite for a double date as the guests of honor for the U.K. premiere of the long-delayed James Bond film No Time to Die. Not only that, they’re set to meet (and fingers crossed, sip martinis with) James Bond himself aka the one, the only Daniel Craig. (As a reminder, this film—the 25th in the franchise—marks his final time playing Bond on screen.)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘No Time To Die’: Bond Series Introduces First Female 007 In New Trailer For Daniel Craig’s Last Film In Franchise

Lashana Lynch will make her debut as the first female 007 agent in the latest ‘James Bond’ flick, which is going to hit theaters in October. Her name’s Lynch, Lashana Lynch. The new trailer for the latest James Bond flick No Time To Die premiered on Wednesday September 1, and it showed the first glimpse into the 33-year-old actress’s debut as the first female 007 agent. The latest film in the nearly 60-year-old film franchise is historic not only to have the first Black woman take up the 007 mantle, but it will also be Daniel Craig’s final film in the spy franchise.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘James Bond’ Actor Daniel Craig Broke Former WWE Star Dave Bautista’s Nose on Set, Ran Away After

The list of people who can get away with breaking WWE star-turned-actor Dave Bautista’s nose is short. James Bond is on that list. He very well may be the only person on the list, come to think of it. It’s not exactly a thoroughly researched field of study. And we’re certainly not going to be testing it anytime soon. If we ever did find ourselves in that situation, we’d probably react something like Daniel Craig did when he accidentally broke Bautista’s nose while filming a Bond movie in 2015.
WWE
IndieWire

James Bond Casting Director Recalls Blowback After Hiring Daniel Craig: ‘I Felt Sorry for Him’

Debbie McWilliams might not be a household name, but her work as a casting director has shaped the legendary James Bond franchise for three decades now. McWilliams is the casting director responsible for hiring Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. With Craig exiting the 007 franchise after the upcoming “No Time to Die,” McWilliams joined Entertainment Weekly to reflect on the actor’s casting ahead of his Bond debut, “Casino Royale.” The casting director said she “felt sorry” for Craig after his casting led to extreme blowback from press who thought Craig didn’t fit the part of Bond. “It was unbelievably...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Rosamund Pike
Person
Pierce Brosnan
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Royals dazzle on red carpet at Daniel Craig’s swansong in James Bond role

James Bond was finally on Her Majesty’s secret service when the long-awaited 007 movie No Time To Die received its world premiere in front of a quartet of royals. The Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met the film’s star Daniel Craig and other leading cast members at the Royal Albert Hall as the global launch gave the cinema industry a much-needed boost.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Times#Broccoli#Mgm#Asian
The Independent

James Bond films: Every 007 movie ranked in order of worst to best

No Time to Die is finally about to hit cinemas, following nearly two years of delays due to the pandemic. But while Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie still seems a bit like a mirage – it definitely exists, right? – all of that humming and hawing over its release has at least prolonged a sense of anticipation. Or at least made us all try and figure out the answers to any number of Bond-related questions: whose 007 was best, which of the 24 films have held up, and which one is truly head and shoulders above all the others?Even Sean...
MOVIES
AFP

No time to wait: world premiere for new Bond movie

Celebrities and royals walk the red carpet in central London on Tuesday for the star-studded but much-delayed world premiere of the latest James Bond film, "No Time To Die". British actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing in the blockbuster franchise hits big screens after its release was repeatedly postponed during the coronavirus pandemic. The film will premiere at London's historic Royal Albert Hall, with royal couples Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William and Kate set to attend. It is part of a backlog of major productions held back by distributors during the pandemic, hitting cinemas hard, and forcing some new films to be streamed.
MOVIES
The Independent

James Bond – No Time To Die: Final trailer for Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 released

The final trailer for No Time To Die has been unveiled.Daniel Craig features prominently as 007 in the clip, which was published on Tuesday.Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann also takes centre stage, alongside Rami Malek’s villain Safin.“James Bond,” Safin narrates pensively at one point. “Licensed to kill. In love with Madeleine Swann. I could be speaking to my own reflection, only your skills die with your body, and life is all about leaving something behind, isn’t it?”The trailer also includes plenty of action shots, including a car chase and a vertiginous plane sequence.No Time To Die, which is expected to be...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AFP

Daniel Craig: 007 over and out

After 15 years playing the legendary British spy James Bond, Daniel Craig is making way for a new generation of actors following his fifth 007 film, "No Time To Die", which has its world premiere in London on Tuesday. The blond-haired, blue-eyed actor was not well known to the general public when he took over from Pierce Brosnan in 2006, and seemed far removed from the character created by writer Ian Fleming. Even Sam Mendes, director of 2015 Bond film "Spectre", admitted that he thought at the time that it was a bad fit. "I thought Bond had become the opposite of what Daniel is -- a slightly disengaged, urbane, jokey, eyebrow-raising, you know, a pastiche in a way," he told the BBC.
MOVIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig opens up about ‘traumatic’ experience of filming James Bond with a broken leg

Daniel Craig has opened up about his “traumatic” experience of filming James Bond with a broken leg.The actor injured himself while filming the last Bond film, Spectre. He was meant to have an operation on his leg, but pushed it back so as to not interrupt the filming schedule.Appearing on ITV’s Being James Bond documentary, which aired on Sunday (26 September) night, Craig discussed the pain of filming following his accident.“I had a lot of fun on [Spectre] but part of the problem was that I broke my leg,” he said.“We had a choice. We could shut down for...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

At ‘No Time to Die’ World Premiere, Stars and Producers Get Emotional at Long-Delayed Big-Screen Debut

James Bond is back. And better still, he’s back as producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson always intended: on the big screen. At the world premiere of “No Time to Die” at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday, the uncertainty of where the franchise is headed after 15 years led by Daniel Craig, or even the crucial details of how Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of Bond studio MGM is going to play out, didn’t seem to matter very much at all. Fifteen months after its original April 2020 release date, surrounded by all the Union Jacks, brass bands and Royal Armed...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Daniel Craig Wants Better Roles For Women In The James Bond Franchise, Just Not As Bond

It’s taken an extra year or so, but we are finally going to see Daniel Craig’s final performance as James Bond in No Time to Die. And with it, will undoubtedly come a new bunch of stories about who should replace him. While the discussion has seen a number of names floated, including some people of color, it has also included a handful of women, leading to conversation about whether there should be a female James Bond. Well, Craig has his thoughts on the subject, and get ready for Film Twitter to light up.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Daniel Craig weighs in on the female Bond debate

As the iconic opening credits target threatens to position over Daniel Craig’s Bond for the final time, the actor has started to open up a little bit more about his experience in the role. This week saw a clip released of him giving an emotional farewell to the cast and crew on the set of No Time to Die, and now he has been talking to The Radio Times about the age-old debate surrounding a female Bond.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Bond lookalike performs daring stunt on London Eye ahead of film premiere

A man dressed as James Bond performed a daring stunt on the London Eye ahead of the world premiere of the new 007 film.Wearing a dinner jacket, he was suspended hundreds of feet above the ground as he climbed up a ladder dangling from a pod on the wheel in central London.The stunt was performed hours before the world premiere of the highly anticipated new film No Time To Die, which will be unveiled at a star-studded premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.The film is Daniel Craig’s fifth and final film in the 007 franchise.The 25th instalment of...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

James Bond Recasting Talks Begin in 2022, and a Lot of Fans Want Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill has reemerged as a popular candidate for the next James Bond. Imminently, Daniel Craig's fifth and final movie in the role, No Time to Die, will be released in theaters. There are plans to continue the franchise with a new actor at some point in the future, but the process to find the next 007 has not officially started yet.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy