CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

On the Set of Fox's Trippy New Reality TV Show, Which Turns Singers Into... Aliens?

By Samantha Hissong
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman pop stars? That’s so pre-pandemic. I was skeptical, a few weeks ago, as I approached the doors to a taping of Alter Ego, Fox’s new singing competition with a high-tech twist, but it felt the same as entering any old sound stage — at least for the first minute or so. On Alter Ego, which premieres this Wednesday night (September 22nd), the contestants don’t perform on stage, but rather behind a curtain whilst donning motion-capturing suits that control their own highly fantastical, augmented-reality avatars.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

FOX’S wild new 'Alter Ego' features Atlanta singer

ATLANTA - "My name on the show is Queen Dynamite! So, get hype, Queen Dynamite!" Bow down to the new queen: Atlanta’s own Dasharra Bridges is part of a show so wild, it has to be seen to be believed. FOX’s "Alter Ego" is a competition show featuring twenty contestants...
ATLANTA, GA
TVGuide.com

New Fall Broadcast TV Shows: Which Ones Are Worth Watching?

As if any of us needed more TV options to watch, the big five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox, and NBC -- are about to unload a metric ton of series on you filling up almost every day of the week. Not only will there be returning favorites, like 13 Chicago shows and half a dozen Law & Orders, there will also be handfuls of new shows that you've never heard of for you to sort through. Deep breath, it's a lot.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Marin Independent Journal

TV tonight: ‘Survivor,’ ‘Masked Singer’ launch new seasons

“Survivor” (8 p.m., CBS): Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere. In the premiere episode, three tribes fight for their life in the first immunity challenge to guarantee safety at tribal council. (“Survivor” super fan Joan Morris provides her traditional rundown of the cast, which includes a Bay Area resident. For the first time, host Jeff Probst will also take viewers inside the action, addressing the audience directly throughout the season, even letting fans in on some twists before the players are made aware.
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

The Most Shocking Celebrity Reveals in ‘The Masked Singer’ History

While the next season of The Masked Singer is off to an exciting start, let’s reminisce on some of the best celebrity contestants the show has ever seen. By best, we mean they completely stumped the judges and their reveals shocked us all. These contestants didn’t need to win the whole competition to be considered the best surprises in our book.
TV SHOWS
newschain

Aca-awesome! Pitch Perfect is being turned into a TV show

Pitch Perfect is officially being turned into a TV series. The popular muscial movie trillogy is making the transition from big screen to small screen thanks to streaming service Peacock. While at least one original cast member is set to return, fans will be surprised to learn who. The original...
TV SERIES
HOT 107.9

Reality TV Shows About Louisiana [VIDEO]

Living in the Bayou State means that there's a pretty good chance that you'll come upon some television or movie cameras eventually. Louisiana has become a hot spot for filming, and these major productions bring a lot of money into our state. And it's not just the economic impact either, you have to admit that it's pretty cool that we get to share our unique culture and heritage with the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Alanis Morissette
soulciti.com

Austin Drummer Troy Nalls Joins Cast of Fox’s New Show, Alter Ego

Twenty-two year-old drumming prodigy Troy James Nalls is debuting in his first major professional gig tonight — in front of a nationally televised audience. Nalls will be the house drummer on a new show, Alter Ego, premiering tonight on Fox. The singing competition features contestants who are there to “reinvent themselves and perform like never before — as their dream avatar,” and provides ‘90s and early-2000s nostalgia featuring Alanis Morissette and Nick Lachey, and hosted by Rocsi Diaz.
AUSTIN, TX
reality blurred

9 fall reality TV shows I’m most looking forward to

Fall television has arrived: CBS’s Survivor returns at long last, and so do shows from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars to Fox’s The Masked Singer, Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules to Bravo’s new Winter House. More than 90 reality TV shows premiere over the next two months, and among those are some...
TV SERIES
reality blurred

How and why I grade reality TV shows

When I was in middle school, my grandmother gave me a subscription to USA Today for Christmas. Every day I’d wake up and go out to the driveway, and after I pulled the paper out of the bag, I’d flip to the Life section first. I wanted to read about TV, especially what the paper’s critics thought of new shows.
TV SERIES
1051thebounce.com

Jada and Willow Smith Both Admit To Considering Getting BBL Surgery

In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are getting cheeky about a very popular procedure, a BBL. A “BBL” is short for a Brazillian Butt Lift and according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, it is “a specialized fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants. Excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the buttocks.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Music Streaming#Aliens#Warner Music Group#Unreal Engine#Silver Spoon#Major League Baseball#Avatar#Botox
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Alum Debuts New Reality Show

Former Basketball Wives: LA star Draya Michelle is back on reality television. The Pennsylvania native's new reality series is now available for streaming on the Zeus network. This marks Michele's first dabble into reality television since she quit the longstanding VH1 series in 2015 after five seasons of battling it out with her catty co-stars. Her new show, Doses of Draya, joins a host of popular shows on the streaming service, including The Real Black Chyna, One Mo Chance, Baddies ATL, and Joesline's Cabaret.
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin

Legendary singer and songwriter Andrea Martin died on September 27 at the age of 49. Martin wrote songs for iconic artists such as Monica, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and more, per Mirror. Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram Story, but it did not give her cause of death.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy