Morgan Wallen announces four concert dates, including ‘Country Thunder At Bristol Motor Speedway’

Morgan Wallen has announced four concert dates this fall, sharing the news via his fan club text list on Monday, Sept 20th. The first show is scheduled for October 23rd at the Auburn Rodeo in Auburn, Alabama with Parker McCollum, Jon Langston and Trey Lewis. Wallen is also set to headline ‘Country Thunder At Bristol Motor Speedway’ in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Wallen announced that news via a video on Country Thunder’s social media last week, saying in the clip: “What’s going guys, It’s Morgan Wallen, I’m so excited to hit the stage in my home state of Tennessee. I’m taking over Country Thunder Bristol at Bristol Motor Speedway on October 30. I’ll be bringing some of my boys with me and it’s going to be one hell of a homecoming. I can’t wait to see y’all there.” ‘Morgan Wallen’s Country Thunder Takeover’ will also feature special guests Granger Smith (feat. Earl Dibbles Dr.), Larry Fleet, Jon Langston and ERNEST. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 21 at 8 am CT at countrythunder.com.