Lewis Hamilton has hit back at Red Bull chief Helmut Marko who said he was ‘putting on a show’ after his crash with Max Verstappen at the Italian Grand Prix.The pair collided for a second time this season with the Dutchman’s wheel landing on the roof of Hamilton’s car. The British star thanked god for the car’s halo that saved his life and complained of neck pain following the incident.And now Hamilton has responded to Marko’s comments, saying: “I definitely felt a bit of pain, I think, after the race. Then I said I would get it checked out and...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO