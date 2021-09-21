Sabres Look to Win First Outdoor Game in 2022 Heritage Classic
The NHL announced last week that the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs will play in the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ontario. The game will be played outdoors at Tim Hortons Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger Cats, on Mar. 13, 2022. The last NHL Heritage Classic was played in 2019, when the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Calgary Flames in overtime at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, in front of 33,518 people in attendance.thehockeywriters.com
