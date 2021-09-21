CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sabres Look to Win First Outdoor Game in 2022 Heritage Classic

By Brandon Seltenrich
The Hockey Writers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL announced last week that the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs will play in the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ontario. The game will be played outdoors at Tim Hortons Field, home of the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger Cats, on Mar. 13, 2022. The last NHL Heritage Classic was played in 2019, when the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Calgary Flames in overtime at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, in front of 33,518 people in attendance.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

NHL RELEASES DETAILS FOR THE 2022 HERITAGE CLASSIC

On Thursday, the National Hockey League announced that the Heritage Classic will return in 2022 and will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. The game will be played on Sunday, March 13th at 3pm ET and will feature the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres, the latter of whom will be the designated home team for the game.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Hamilton To Host 2022 NHL Heritage Classic

Jim Balsillie finally gets his wish, the NHL is headed to Hamilton. No, a franchise isn’t relocating, but the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres will take part in the 2022 Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario on March 13 of next year. The field is home to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released this statement.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Gary Bettman
FingerLakes1

Sabres to play in 2022 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic against Toronto

The Buffalo Sabres are headed back outdoors. The NHL announced Thursday that the Sabres will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons Field, the home of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger Cats, in Hamilton, Ontario on March 13, 2022. The game will...
NHL
voiceofalexandria.com

Sabres stop Hawks for first-ever win

The Badlands Sabres made history for the second straight weekend,. Last weekend was their first two home games as a North American 3 Hockey League franchise, and Friday night it was their first win, as the Sabres held off the Sheridan Hawks 7-5 at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena. After...
NHL
chatsports.com

Sabres news: Sabres split two Prospect Challenge games

With the two Prospect Challenge games now in the rear-view mirror, the Buffalo Sabres now shift their focus to training camp and the preseason. With preseason hockey starting in just eight days for Buffalo, the Sabres got a good look at some of their younger talent this past weekend inside the LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo.
NHL
wbfo.org

Buffalo Sabres become 1st U.S.-based team to play in NHL Heritage Classic

The Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs will play the National Hockey League's 2022 Heritage Classic on March 13 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton. Buffalo will become the first U.S.-based team to play in the Heritage Classic, which has previously included only Canadian teams. This will be considered a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Games#Sabres Look#Nhl Heritage Classic#The Nashville Predators#Wgrz#Non Canadian#Sabres Hosted#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Buffalo Bills#The Detroit Red Wings#Sabres Have#The New York Rangers#Covid#Colorado Avalanche#The Boston Bruins#Sabres Scoop#Canisius College#Nwhl
WIVB

Single-game Sabres tickets go on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Single-game tickets to see the Buffalo Sabres in action went on sale Tuesday at Noon. Fans can also pick half and quarter-season plans, depending on which games they want to go to. Thursday, October 14 is the team’s home opener, where they’ll take on the Montreal...
NHL
buffstaterecord.com

The Sabres Offseason Moves in Review, and Looking Towards the Future

The Buffalo Sabres for years have disappointed the fans and city of Buffalo. This year especially was not great. The second year of Jeff Skinner’s hefty 9 million dollar deal and the second year in a row where he just failed to live up to the price of that contract since he scored 40 goals for the Buffalo Sabres just two seasons ago.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Lightning, Sabres, Bruins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Montreal Canadiens have reportedly offered general manager Marc Bergevin an extension, while the Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Julien BriseBois to a new multi-year deal. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wonders if this mess between the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel could wind up in court and what is Jake DeBrusk doing to give himself the best chance to succeed this season?
NHL
stardem.com

Sabres blank Eagles, extend win streak to five

EASTON — Debbie McQuaid gave her reserves plenty of playing time Friday afternoon, and put some of her regulars in different spots just to see what they could do. You can do that when you take care of business, and Saints Peter and Paul High’s field hockey team did just that, netting six first-half goals en route to a 7-0 victory over Annapolis Area Christian that gave the Sabres their fifth straight victory.
EASTON, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Make First Cuts, Prep for Preseason

With training camp well underway and preseason action beginning this week, the Buffalo Sabres are inching closer to an NHL-ready roster. As we head into the upcoming week, here are a few tidbits of news & notes to keep in mind:. On Monday morning, the Sabres announced their first round...
NHL
WIVB

Experience is key for young guys in Sabres’ first preseason game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This year’s edition of the Buffalo Sabres looks different from last year’s. They have a lot of guys with not a lot of NHL experience. This first preseason game is a great opportunity for a lot of the young guys like former first round pick Jack Quinn to get some NHL experience ahead of the season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Oilers, Flames, Predators, Penguins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Detroit Red Wings received bad news when it comes to Jakub Vrana. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have learned that Josh Archibald is dealing with a mysterious illness. What is the latest on contract talks between Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames? Finally, what are the chances the Nashville Predators bring back Mattias Ekholm or the Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs 5-2 Preseason Loss to Canadiens

After taking the preseason opener on Saturday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs dropped the second exhibition to the Montreal Canadiens, losing 5-2. With players like William Nylander, John Tavares, and Jake Muzzin having played on Saturday night, the Maple Leafs iced their second group of players on Monday night. The second group included mainstays like Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly, along with newcomers such as Nick Ritchie, Ondrej Kase, and Petr Mrazek making their Maple Leafs debuts.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Sharks, Canucks, Maple Leafs, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks aren’t just looking into Evander Kane because of allegations by his ex-wife. Meanwhile, it sounds like defenseman Travis Hamonic is facing a difficult decision. There’s even a chance he might retire from the NHL. Auston Matthews returned to practice with the rest of his teammates and the sticking point in contract talks between the Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk might be the bonus money handed out on an extension.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Kasperi Kapanen Ready to Breakout in 2021-22

Pittsburgh Penguins’ head coach Mike Sullivan knows he has a wild card up his sleeve, and his name is Kasperi Kapanen. The speed-demon of a winger has shown since his arrival in Pittsburgh that he’s continuing to develop his game, and in 2021-22, look for Kapanen to take his talents to the next level. If anyone is ready to break out for the Penguins, it’s number 42.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy