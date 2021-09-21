Sabres Look to Win First Outdoor Game in 2022 Heritage Classic

EASTON — Debbie McQuaid gave her reserves plenty of playing time Friday afternoon, and put some of her regulars in different spots just to see what they could do. You can do that when you take care of business, and Saints Peter and Paul High’s field hockey team did just that, netting six first-half goals en route to a 7-0 victory over Annapolis Area Christian that gave the Sabres their fifth straight victory.

EASTON, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO