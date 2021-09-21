The Candidates to Fill Out USMNT’s October Squad Amid Travel Restrictions, Injuries
The U.S. men’s national team already found out how much initial plans can go awry in World Cup qualifying. A positive COVID-19 test kept Christian Pulisic out of its opening match in El Salvador earlier this month. An in-house transgression kept Weston McKennie out of the subsequent matches against Canada and Honduras, while Gio Reyna missed those two games as well with an injury. Planning ahead for these windows is unlikely to ever truly be straightforward with the amount of variables in play.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0