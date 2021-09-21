CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Things to Know After Week 2: The Moment Things Changed for the Record-Setting Bucs

Cover picture for the articleAfter Week 2 might be the point in any given NFL season when we feel like we know the least about what we are seeing. Many of the sweeping conclusions we landed on (despite our best efforts not to) after Week 1 have been upended. The effect of injuries is starting to take hold. And we are rubbing our eyes to make sure we are really seeing the things we didn’t expect to happen—like the suddenly resurgent Derek Carr and the Raiders? What’s more, this year we can’t even take comfort in the annual trotting out of the bleak odds of 0–2 teams making the playoffs, as the 17-game season has thrown our math into chaos.

