Amazon's 'The People We Hate at the Wedding,' Starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, Begins Production in London

By Naman Ramachandran
Middletown Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction has started in London on Amazon original romantic comedy film “The People We Hate at the Wedding,” headlined by Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The cast also includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson (“The Lord of the Rings”), Karan Soni (“7 Days)”, Dustin Milligan (“Schitt’s Creek”), Tony Goldwyn (“King Richard”), Isaach De Bankolé (“The Limits of Control”), Jorma Taccone (“Popstar”), and Julian Ovenden (“Bridgerton”).

