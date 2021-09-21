Just Scrap Radio Ep. 51 with Dan Hooker, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Cynthia Calvillo, Martin Sano Jr., and Jalin Turner

Dan Hooker has a big fight ahead of him but if he doesn’t get his visa issues settled he will be unable to leave New Zealand. Hooker took to Twitter on Thursday to plead for help. He is currently in trouble of missing his fight due to passport and visa issues. He has a fight scheduled with Nasrat Haqparast on September 25, but it seems he may not have clearance in time. Hooker explained in a series of Tweets that he is trying to get a hold of someone who can help him receive the proper paperwork in order to enter the United States and fight in Las Vegas next week.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO