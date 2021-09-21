CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 51 with Dan Hooker, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Cynthia Calvillo, Martin Sano Jr., and Jalin Turner

By Cole Shelton
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 51st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 266. We’re first joined by the eighth-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker (2:01). Next, sixth-ranked heavyweight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (24:54) joins the show. Fifth-ranked flyweight, Cynthia Calvillo (39:44) then comes on. UFC welterweight, Martin Sano Jr. (54:32) joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC lightweight, Jalin Turner (1:04:31).

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymmanews.com

Cynthia Calvillo says she has the best ground game at 125lbs, vows to give Valentina Shevchenko “trouble”

UFC women’s flyweight Cynthia Calvillo says she has the best ground game at 125lbs, and she vowed to give Valentina Shevchenko “trouble.”. Calvillo returns to the Octagon this Saturday night at UFC 266 when she takes on Jessica Andrade. Shevchenko, meanwhile, fights Lauren Murphy for the UFC women’s flyweight title later in the evening. If Calvillo has an impressive win over Andrade this weekend, she could get the title shot against the winner of Shevchenko vs. Murphy, a fight that the oddsmakers are giving Shevchenko 12-to-1 odds that she will win.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Cynthia Calvillo plans to finish Jessica Andrade at UFC 266: ‘If I see the opening for the kill, I’ll take it’

Cynthia Calvillo did something not many people do, call out Jessica Andrade and she got her wish. On the main card of UFC 266, Calvillo is set to return to the Octagon for the first time since she lost to Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 255 last year. When she does step into the Octagon on Saturday she’ll be facing Andrade who she called out as Calvillo says she wants to fight the best.
UFC
mmanews.com

Cynthia Calvillo Shares Her Thoughts On A Valentina Shevchenko Fight

The #5-ranked UFC flyweight Cynthia Calvillo believes a pairing with Valentina Shevchenko would highlight the potency of her ground game. Ahead of UFC 266 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, flyweight champ Shevchenko is on a violent quest for a sixth title defense. In her destructive path will be Lauren Murphy, who enters the contest on a five-fight winning streak. However, also performing in the same building will be the rising contender Cynthia Calvillo, who faces Shevchenko’s last opponent, Jéssica Andrade.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Cynthia Calvillo
Person
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Jalin Turner
TMZ.com

UFC's Dan Hooker Pleads For Visa Ahead Of UFC 266, 'Absolute Last Resort'

FYI -- Auckland is currently experiencing widespread COVID-19 outbreaks ... which has led the government to require folks to stay home and remain in bubbles. Hooker tweeted at Covert in hopes of getting his situation handled ASAP ... saying, "Hi Kevin, apologies for messaging on here but it’s a last resort."
UFC
firstsportz.com

UFC 266: Jessica Andrade vs Cynthia Calvillo Prediction, Odds, and fight preview

The women’s flyweight contest at UFC 266 features two of the top fighters in the division taking on each other. Jessica Andrade vs Cynthia Calvillo is a fight to not miss out on. Andrade is looking to get that flyweight belt while Calvillo wants a shot at the title. Take a look at the prediction, odds, and fight preview for this exciting fight. UFC 266 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 25th. The event is headlined by the featherweight title bout of Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega.
UFC
chatsports.com

Dan Hooker in danger of losing spot on UFC 266, goes public with travel visa request

It looks like at least one bout on next week’s UFC 266 fight card is in real danger of getting canceled. Top ranked lightweight Dan Hooker is set to take on rising prospect Nasrat Haqparast on the prelims portion of the event. The fight seems primed to be an all-action war, but that’s only if the two men actually make it to the event.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Combat#The T Mobile Arena#Spotify
mymmanews.com

Dan Hooker is danger of missing fight due to visa issue

Dan Hooker has a big fight ahead of him but if he doesn’t get his visa issues settled he will be unable to leave New Zealand. Hooker took to Twitter on Thursday to plead for help. He is currently in trouble of missing his fight due to passport and visa issues. He has a fight scheduled with Nasrat Haqparast on September 25, but it seems he may not have clearance in time. Hooker explained in a series of Tweets that he is trying to get a hold of someone who can help him receive the proper paperwork in order to enter the United States and fight in Las Vegas next week.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Dan Hooker details crazy UFC 266 Fight Week schedule

Dan Hooker is in a tricky situation being that he lives in New Zealand. Travel is difficult but so is actually getting to the United States. Last week Hooker had failed to secure his Visa before UFC 266 which meant one of two things. He was going to have to pull out, or he was going to get to Fight Week late.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker potentially out of UFC 266, makes desperate plea with acting US Ambassador to New Zealand Kevin Covert

Dan Hooker is in jeopardy of having his UFC 266 fight canceled and has made a desperate plea to US Ambassador Kevin Covert for help. Hooker (20-10 MMA) is scheduled to fight Nasrat Haqparast (13-3 MMA) at UFC 266 in Las Vegas. However, ‘The Hangman’ recently discovered that his travel visa will not be ready until next week, a delay which would result in his upcoming fight being scratched.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dan Hooker has U.S. visa approved, will remain on UFC 266

Dan Hooker has obtained his U.S. visa days before his fight against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266. The fight between Hooker and Haqparast was in jeopardy of being canceled as the ‘Hangman’ revealed his visa may not get approved in time because of the COVID-19 lockdown measures in New Zealand. He reached out to Kevin Covert, the charge d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy, and was eventually granted a meeting at the embassy on Monday. The meeting went well, and Hooker received his visa.
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 266 Predictions: Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast odds, analysis

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Just two fights ago, Hooker was the main event against Dustin Poirier and the two put on one of the best fights of the year. Since then, Poirier’s popularity (and bank account) has risen, while the #8 ranked lightweight Hooker, following a knockout loss, is fighting an unranked opponent on the prelim card.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy