Few country songs have had the success of Lady A’s classic 2009 hit “Need You Now.” The song was a massive hit at its time, peaking at number-two on the Billboard Hot 100 and becoming one of the most digitally downloaded songs ever. Its success translated into four Grammy wins, including Record and Song of the Year. However, no other country song has won the top categories since, despite hits like Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be,” Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road,” and Dan and Shay’s “Tequila” being nearly as successful...

