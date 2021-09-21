CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailer lands for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' on Apple TV+, coming January 22

By Stephen Warwick
imore.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has debuted a new trailer for The Tragedy of Macbeth, a new movie coming to Apple TV+ next year. The Tragedy of Macbeth comes from Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The movie will be released in theaters on December 25, and will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.

metaflix.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Joel Coen’s Haunting Visuals

In the first trailer A24 released for “The Tragedy of Macbeth” , solo director Joel Coen provides eerie visuals, just in time for Halloween. True to its source material, the film will follow Lord and Lady Macbeth’s murderous plans to rule Scotland and their descent into madness. Shot in black-and-white,...
MOVIES
q93fm.com

"Something wicked this way comes": See Denzel Washington in stark teaser for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Academy Award-winning Fargo co-writer-director Joel Coen has raised the curtain on his upcoming take on Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Macbeth. Featuring multiple Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, Coen's wife and frequent collaborator, the teaser is brief, but creepy and stark. Shot in black and white, it shows Washington as the title character and McDormand as his Machiavellian wife, who eyes Scotland's throne for her husband.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Finch - Official Apple TV+ Trailer

An epic adventure like no other. Stream Finch November 5 on Apple TV+. Tom Hanks is Finch, a man who embarks on a moving and powerful journey to find a new home for his unlikely family—his beloved dog and a newly created robot—in a dangerous and ravaged world.
TV & VIDEOS
mxdwn.com

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Gets First Teaser

A24 has released the first teaser as well as a poster for their upcoming film with Apple TV+ entitled The Tragedy of Macbeth. The film is an adaptation of the classic Shakespearean tragedy Macbeth. The film is directed and penned for the screen by Joel Coen. One half of the...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Hanks' Finch Trailer Released By Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for Finch, the upcoming sci-fi movie starring Tom Hanks. Amblin released a poster for the movie last week. Universal had set it for a theatrical release last fall before the COVID-19 pandemic struck (which would eventually affect Hanks personally). Since then, Universal sold the film to Apple, which acquired it to help beef up the streaming platform's original movie lineup. The movie sees Hanks acting opposite a dog and robot, the latter voiced b Caleb Landry Jones, going for twice the heartstring appeal. The film sees Finch, who has lived in a bunker for a decade, creating a robot, Jeff, to care for his dog, Goodyear, after his death.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’: NYFF Review

Joel Coen goes solo and serious for this dark, stripped-down Shakespeare. Dir: Joel Coen. US. 2021. 105 mins. With standout performances by stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, expert imagery and striking production design, Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is hardly a tale told by an idiot. But it could actually use a little more sound and fury – and a better idea of what it’s supposed to be signifying. Defiantly uncompromising – Bruno Delbonnel’s cinematography is a rich black-and-white, and the screen ratio a classic, boxy 1.33:1 – the film certainly hits all the arthouse touchstones. But Coen – working for the first time without brother Ethan – has no real background in the bard. Unlike Kenneth Branagh, who successfully filmed several of the plays, or Ian McKellen (who scripted and starred in a triumphant Richard III), Coen doesn’t acknowledge here that Shakespeare is can be both intellectual and entertaining. The result is respectable but a little removed, more likely to intrigue cineastes, followers of the Bard, and Coen completists than to motivate mainstream audiences. Theatre superstition holds that the play brings bad luck; perhaps its truest curse is on filmmakers (the last adaptation was just six years ago, and Michael Fassbender in the title role had little impact then).
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Apple TV: Invasion Trailer Makes First Contact

First contact has been made by Apple TV+‘s newest sci-fi series. Released exclusively by IGN, the first Invasion trailer from Apple TV is available now for your viewing pleasure. Taking place in multiple continents, “Invasion is a sweeping, character-driven science fiction drama series that follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.”
TV SERIES
districtchronicles.com

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Is A Grim And Transfixing Adaptation

Macbeth, like many of William Shakespeare’s famous plays, has been adapted and brought to life in just about every way imaginable. It’s been performed on the stage, produced as an audio drama, and referenced in art and literature. The story has traveled well beyond Scotland, and filmmakers have been adapting it for more than 100 years—Akira Kurosawa, Roman Polanski, Orson Welles, Laurence Olivier, and Justin Kurzel are just a few of the many who’ve tried.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Denzel Washington could join an elite Oscar group with ninth acting nomination for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Denzel Washington, a man who needs no last name, could further cement his place in the history books at the Academy Awards in March. Already a two-time acting winner for his supporting turn in the 1989 Civil War drama “Glory” and as a leading man in Antoine Fuqua’s crime thriller “Training Day” (2001), Washington is poised to nab yet another Oscar nomination this season, this time for his performance in the title role in Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” If Washington is successful, he will become just the sixth man to receive at least nine acting nominations. He would...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Is an Absolute Masterpiece

William Shakespeare’s Macbeth has been the source material for two big-screen masterpieces—Orson Welles’ 1948 Macbeth and Akira Kurosawa’s 1957 Throne of Blood—and to that eminent company one may now add Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth, which takes as its inspiration not only Welles’ predecessor but the works of Carl Theodor Dreyer, Fritz Lang, F.W. Murnau and Ingmar Bergman (to name just a few). The first feature produced by the director without his sibling and long-time partner Ethan, Coen’s film (premiering Sept. 24 as the Opening Night selection of the New York Film Festival before theaters and Apple TV+) is a misty, malevolent, marauding beast, shot with expressionistic flair in silvery black-and-white and in a virtually square 1.19:1 aspect ratio, and headlined by a titanic Denzel Washington as the ambitious Scottish general and Frances McDormand as his calculating wife. At once faithful to the Bard’s play and reminiscent of the auteur’s fatalistic noirs (notably, The Man Who Wasn’t There), it’s a triumph that breathes fiery new life into an enduring classic.
MOVIES
Decider

Joel Coen Has “Mixed Feelings” on ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Releasing on Apple TV+ Just 3 Weeks After Opening In Theaters

The world premiere of Joel Coen‘s The Tragedy of Macbeth will open the 59th New York Film Festival on Friday evening, marking the second year in a row that the in-person festival opened with a film that would later release to the public on streaming. (In 2020, the entire festival was virtual, but in 2019 Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was the opener, and later released on Netflix.) While most have accepted that streamers have come out on top in the streaming-vs-theatrical debate—especially after a year of stalled and hybrid releases during the pandemic—is just another sign of ways the film world is embracing streaming.
MOVIES
imore.com

Crew of 'CODA' show how they integrated ASL signs into the script

Apple TV+ has debuted "What is ASL Gloss," a new behind-the-scenes look at "CODA." The Sundance award-winning film is streaming now on Apple TV+. The new video, titled 'What is ASL Gloss,' features the crew of the film talking about how its Directors of Artistic Sign Language created ASL documentation for ASL signs to be integrated into the script.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

Watch the official trailer for Apple TV+ animated short 'Blush' ahead of October 1 debut

Apple TV+ has shared the official trailer for Blush ahead of its October 1 premiere. The animated short follows" a stranded horticulturist-astronaut's chances for survival." The new short will follow "a stranded horticulturist-astronaut's chances for survival" after they crash on a dwarf planet. You really need to watch the trailer to get a feel for what's in store!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cult of Mac

Jon Stewart PSA cures tragedy of being unable to find Apple TV+

Jon Stewart wants to be sure everyone knows how to find Apple TV+. So much so, in fact, that he created a public service announcement to help all the “innocent people who may never know the pleasures of Schmigadoon.” Stewart has an ulterior motive, of course: His new talk shows debuts Thursday on the streaming service.
TV SHOWS
imore.com

Apple TV+ shares a sneak peek of 'The Problem with Jon Stewart'

Apple has shared a sneak peek of "The Problem with Jon Stewart." The new talk show will premiere on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Ahead of its Thursday debut, Apple TV+ has shared a quick look at what we can expect from its new series "The Problem with Jon Stewart." You can check out the new clip below:
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

Jon Stewart dunks on Apple TV+ the day before his show debuts on it

Jon Stewart took to Twitter to dunk on Apple TV+ a day before his new series premieres on the streaming service. "The Problem with Jon Stewart" will premiere on Apple TV+ on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Jon Stewart's first motion as the new host of an Apple TV+ series? Make...
TV & VIDEOS

