Trailer lands for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' on Apple TV+, coming January 22

Joel Coen goes solo and serious for this dark, stripped-down Shakespeare. Dir: Joel Coen. US. 2021. 105 mins. With standout performances by stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, expert imagery and striking production design, Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth is hardly a tale told by an idiot. But it could actually use a little more sound and fury – and a better idea of what it’s supposed to be signifying. Defiantly uncompromising – Bruno Delbonnel’s cinematography is a rich black-and-white, and the screen ratio a classic, boxy 1.33:1 – the film certainly hits all the arthouse touchstones. But Coen – working for the first time without brother Ethan – has no real background in the bard. Unlike Kenneth Branagh, who successfully filmed several of the plays, or Ian McKellen (who scripted and starred in a triumphant Richard III), Coen doesn’t acknowledge here that Shakespeare is can be both intellectual and entertaining. The result is respectable but a little removed, more likely to intrigue cineastes, followers of the Bard, and Coen completists than to motivate mainstream audiences. Theatre superstition holds that the play brings bad luck; perhaps its truest curse is on filmmakers (the last adaptation was just six years ago, and Michael Fassbender in the title role had little impact then).

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO