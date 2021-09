If you can’t get enough of tasting the food from national fast-food chain Arby’s, you’ll soon be able to smell the aroma of hickory smoke on your clothing too. The restaurant chain known for its funny commercials and other unique advertising methods -- like offering $6 trips to Hawaii -- will launch a line of sweatshirts and sweatpants next week that have literally been smoked to smell like a smokehouse.

