Amazon Says Workers and Applicants Fired Or Barred During Marijuana Screening Are Now Eligible for Employment

By Annie Palmer, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon said it has "reinstated the employment eligibility" for former workers or applicants who were fired or deferred during marijuana screenings. Amazon ended pre-employment marijuana screenings for most job applicants in June. The company is also lobbying the federal government to legalize marijuana. Amazon is further relaxing its screening policies...

NBC Philadelphia

Amazon Settles With Two Employees Who Said They Were Fired Over Activism

Amazon reached a settlement with two former employees who said they were fired for their workplace activism, an NLRB judge said Wednesday. Earlier this year, the NLRB found merit to the claims of the workers, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, who said Amazon had illegally retaliated against them. Amazon will...
BUSINESS
Axios

Amazon settles with fired tech workers who criticized company

Amazon settled Wednesday with two former tech workers it fired after they criticized the e-commerce giant's management of warehouse workers and its impact on climate change. Why it matters: The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found in April that Amazon had illegally fired Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa. The NLRB...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Amazon settles unfair labor claims with two fired tech workers

SEATTLE — Amazon settled a long-running dispute with two former tech workers it fired after they criticized the company for its climate policies and warehouse safety record, avoiding a hearing that would have put a spotlight on strained relations with some employees. The e-commerce giant was set to face Emily...
BUSINESS
news4sanantonio.com

Amazon settles with 2 outspoken workers it fired last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is settling with two former tech workers who accused the retail giant of illegally firing them last year for speaking out against the company. The former employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, publicly criticized the company and pushed Amazon to better protect warehouse workers from COVID-19. They also wanted Amazon to do more to reduce its impact on climate change.
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Settlement forces Amazon to tell workers they can’t be fired for organizing

Amazon has agreed to a settlement with two employees who alleged that they were illegally fired for speaking out about warehouse working conditions during the pandemic. "Amazon will be required to pay us our lost wages and post a notice to all of its tech and warehouse workers nationwide that Amazon can't fire workers for organizing and exercising their rights," the fired workers, Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, said in a statement yesterday. "It's also not lost on us that we are two women who were targeted for firing. Inequality, racism, and sexism are at the heart of both the climate crisis and the pandemic."
LABOR ISSUES
The Motley Fool

Will Amazon Invest in the Marijuana Industry?

Amazon announced its support of cannabis reform through the backing of two significant bills. The pot sector could be a source of long-term revenue growth. Low valuations in the cannabis sector would make it easy for Amazon to invest. President Joe Biden winning the U.S. election last November sparked excitement...
STOCKS
WTVW

Schnucks to offer bonus to eligible workers

(WEHT) – Schnucks is awarding eligible store and facility teammates a performance and retention bonus to show appreciation for their continued service to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teammates that qualify could receive up to $600 in a one-time bonus paying out in January 2022. The performance and retention bonus...
BUSINESS
Sun-Journal

Marijuana jobs becoming a refuge for retail, restaurant workers during the pandemic

After a year on the front lines, Jason Zvokel traded in his 15-year career as a Walgreens pharmacist for a different kind of drugstore: a marijuana dispensary. Now instead of administering vaccines and filling prescriptions, he’s helping customers make sense of concentrates, tablets and lozenges. His pay is 5 percent lower, he says, but the hours are more manageable.
RETAIL
WKRC

Amazon says that America should legalize marijuana

SEATTLE, Wash. (WKRC) - Amazon, a multinational conglomerate that employs almost 1 million Americans, is now urging Congress to pass federal legislation that would legalize marijuana. The commerce giant also says that screening job-seekers for marijuana is a detriment to expanding the company's workforce. There are discrepancies between state and...
BUSINESS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Amazon to support marijuana legalization efforts

After announcing in June that it would exclude marijuana from comprehensive pre-employment drug screenings, Amazon also reinstated the employment eligibility for former employees and applicants who were previously terminated or deferred during random or pre-employment marijuana screenings. Amazon says it did so because of an increasing number of states moving...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Amazon workers fired for cannabis use can reapply for jobs

Amazon’s looser stance on workers’ marijuana use now covers people who were previously dismissed. The online retailer said it has restored employment eligibility for workers and applicants who were fired or rejected from unregulated roles (that is, not truck driving or similar jobs) after cannabis screenings. The company didn’t promise to rehire recently fired workers or compensate them for lost earnings, but it may be helpful for those still looking for work.
BUSINESS
headynj.com

Amazon & Other Companies Ending Marijuana Drug Testing to Cope with Worker Shortage

Amazon and several major American companies have decided to end marijuana drug testing to cope with worker shortages. Legalization has swept the nation, making the enjoyment of cannabis more popular than ever in this new era of openness. Thus, some companies have realized the error of refusing to hire an otherwise qualified job candidate.
BUSINESS
Journal Inquirer

Connecticut Amazon workers sue over unpaid screenings, searches; two of the three plaintiffs worked in Windsor

Amazon employees in Connecticut have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, arguing they are entitled to compensation when they undergo mandatory screenings and searches inside facilities that are considered off-the-clock and therefore unpaid. The plaintiffs — Javier Del Rio, Colin Meunier, and Aaron Delaroche — are suing Amazon on...
WINDSOR, CT

