Religion

Pope Francis: 'Some people wanted me to die' during colon surgery

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vJ3v_0c38fjcY00


P ope Francis lamented alleged premature moves to replace him by some high-ranking church members during his colon surgery in July.

Speaking privately to priests from his Jesuit order during a visit to Slovakia on Sept. 12, the pontiff said in response to an inquiry into his well-being that he was “still alive, even though some people wanted me to die.”

VATICAN WILL REQUIRE VISITORS TO CARRY 'GREEN PASS' BEGINNING IN OCTOBER

Francis underwent intense colon surgery on July 4, during which rumors began circulating that he would soon resign due to poor health. The pontiff's visit to Slovakia was his first trip since recovering.

“I know there were even meetings between prelates who thought the pope’s condition was more serious than the official version,” Francis continued. “They were preparing for the conclave [to elect a new pope]. Patience! Thank God, I’m all right.”

The Jesuit magazine La Civilta Cattolica published the conversation on Tuesday that covered topics such as the mystery of free will, the danger of gender ideology, and the treatment of refugees. The pope didn’t go into specifics about the people he claimed were hoping for his death but called out critics in the media and church hierarchy who he said do not “enter into real dialogue” with him.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“There is, for example, a large Catholic television channel that has no hesitation in continually speaking ill of the pope,” Francis said. “I personally deserve attacks and insults because I am a sinner, but the Church does not deserve them. They are the work of the devil. I have also said this to some of them.”

Francis has drawn scrutiny from traditional Catholics for statements on social issues such as gay marriage and climate change and recently for restricting the use of the traditional Latin Mass.

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

