Top US destinations Brits are rushing to book ahead of the travel ban lifting

 9 days ago

New York, Los Angeles and Orlando are amongst some of the top destinations Brits have been looking to book since the USA announced plans to lift its travel ban for vaccinated Brits from November.

Ever since the new US travel rules were announced on Monday (September 20), airlines and travel firms have been seeing a huge spike in interest and bookings. (In fact, there are already plenty of cheap US holiday deals to be found).

Virgin Atlantic reported a 91% surge in bookings within the first hour of the announcement, with New York and Los Angeles proving to be the most popular destinations.

Meanwhile, British Airways saw searches for US holidays on its website increase by 700% compared to last week, with top destinations also including New York and Los Angeles, as well as Orlando, Miami, Las Vegas and Boston.

The surges came after the White House confirmed that from early November, travellers from the UK and EU who are fully vaccinated will be able to visit. It marks the ending of a travel ban which has been in place since March 2020.

Under the existing rules, the US kept its borders closed to anyone who had been in the UK within the previous 14 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgxvr_0c38fgyN00

Skyscanner also noted a surge of interest - within hours of the announcement, traffic to the flight comparison website soared by 54% week-on-week. The platform revealed that search for destinations for New York and Orlando "have remained high throughout the pandemic, despite restrictions preventing bookings".

In fact, the Big Apple has been the top US destination of choice for Brits, based on interest from UK travellers over the last month. (You can check out the top 10 list below).

Skyscanner's top 10 popular US destinations over the last month

  1. New York
  2. Orlando
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Miami
  5. Las Vegas
  6. San Francisco
  7. Chicago
  8. Boston
  9. Tampa
  10. Washington

Where Brits can go on holiday

The USA is currently on the UK's amber list. This means that anyone returning to the UK will need to take a pre-departure test, and a PCR test on day two of being back. Adults who are not fully vaccinated must also self-isolate for 10 days and take a second PCR test on day eight.

However, the amber list is being scrapped from October 4, with countries placed on either a red list or a 'rest of the world'. As the US was amber already, it's likely to remain on the latter.

This means that if you're fully vaccinated, from later in October you won't need to take a pre-departure test, just a lateral flow test on day two. Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to self-isolate for up to 10 days and take PCR tests on days two and eight.

IN THIS ARTICLE
