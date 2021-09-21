CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Confident’ Harry shows ‘sense of power’ while William is ‘respectful’ & ‘emotionally complex’ in Philip documentary

By Becky Pemberton
 9 days ago

PRINCE Harry and Prince William have joined royals paying tribute to the late Prince Philip in a touching tribute of his life.

Body language expert Judi James said Harry appears “confident” and showed a “sense of power”, while older brother William is “emotionally complex.”

Prince Harry appears 'confident' and showed a 'sense of power', in the upcoming documentary about Prince Philip on BBC, according to Judi James Credit: BBC
Judi said that William is 'respectful' and 'emotionally complex' in his tribute Credit: BBC

A "unique portrait" of Prince Philip and his life will air on September 22 on BBC One - as the Royal Family pays tribute to the beloved Duke who passed away earlier this year.

Speaking to Fabulous, Judi said: “Harry’s body language is a lot less complex than William’s and he uses several signals of empathy with his grandfather to suggest a meeting of minds in terms of their love of pranks.

“Harry’s wide leg splay suggests higher levels of confidence than William’s crossed legs and his torso is much more relaxed and slightly slumped in his chair.”

She added that William’s body language “primarily exposes respect and affection”.

Judi continued: “Harry speaks of his grandfather more as a partner-in-crime or partner-in-banter, using wide, sweeping gestures and a grin that suggests he is more than comfortable with any naughty pranks or royal rule-breaking.

“Unlike William he seems to have been able to enjoy and immerse himself in that fun side of his grandfather, perhaps without too many reminders of royal rules and formalities.”

Prince Harry's heartfelt words about his grandfather come after he rushed back from the US to attend his funeral in April, following months of tension with the Royal Family.

It was the first time Harry was seen since his damning chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Judi added: “Harry emphasises what he seems to see as shared, empathetic links with Philip.

“His steepled thumbs signal confidence and a sense of power and instead of re-living the prank in the child state like his brother, he actually mimics his grandfather, miming his trait of sitting watching the children run to suggest more of an equality and a shared sense of humour and thinking than William’s self-lowered signals of childlike awe.

“Just to summarise, William is identifying with himself as a child in these memories while Harry seems to identify more with his grandfather in terms of empathy and like-minded thinking.”

The show features all of Philip's children - Charles, 72, Anne, 71, Andrew 61, and Edward, 55.

Grandchildren William, Beatrice, Eugenie, Harry, Peter Philips and Zara Tindall also recall their fondest memories of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Harry is seen looking through flight logs from his grandfather - a qualified pilot - from a 1983 trip to Africa.

During the programme, Harry impersonates the Queen in a hilarious moment during a new documentary on Prince Philip.

The duke said: "He was doing all the flying himself, or certainly chunks of it.

"When you’re flying, you don’t get an easy pass just for being the Duke of Edinburgh. You very much have to put in the work and prove your skill.

"But also he had an amazing privilege to get behind the controls and fly aircraft all around the world.

"I can just imagine my grandmother sitting in the back of a plane having a cup of tea, going through turbulence and going “Oh Philip! What are you doing?”’

A 'unique portrait' of Prince Philip and his life will air on September 22 on BBC One Credit: BBC
The body language expert says Harry speaks of his grandfather 'more as a partner-in-crime or partner-in-banter' Credit: BBC
Judi added that William’s body language 'primarily exposes respect and affection' Credit: PA

We shared how Prince Harry says grandad Philip was ‘unapologetically him’ as he and William pay touching tributes in new interviews.

Meanwhile, William and Kate’s ‘curt’ birthday message to Prince Harry proves ‘the ice has still not thawed’, royal expert claims.

