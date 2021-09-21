Boston Celtics: Best and worst-case scenarios for the 2021-22 season

The Boston Celtics had a turbulent season last year. After trying to find a permanent third star in Kemba Walker, it was visible that the former Charlotte Hornets guard was not up to the task. Thus, he was traded after the season ended and center Al Horford was brought back to be a veteran presence on this young team. The season ended with a 4-1 loss in the first round of the Playoffs to the Brooklyn Nets. That was somewhat symbolic, due to the fact that it showed the disconnect between where the Celtics are and where they want to be, which is the top of the East.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO