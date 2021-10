Coming-of-age ballad will be featured on forthcoming debut album. Big Loud Records Larry Fleet opens up with his vulnerable new track “Heart On My Sleeve,” the fourth track released previewing soon-to-drop album Stack of Records. Written by Fleet alongside Will Bundy and Jeff Hyde, this latest offering streams uplifting honesty about what it’s like to start a family or truly give yourself to someone, whether that be a partner, child or even a friend. Exclusively premiering this week on BBC Radio 2’s elite The Country Show with Bob Harris, “Heart On My Sleeve” is available everywhere now.

