Man Utd news LIVE: Transfer target Olmo eyed by Barca, Pogba latest, Ferdinand urges Ole to call him over Ronaldo jibe

MANCHESTER UNITED face West Ham for the second time in four days as the sides meet in the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

Rio Ferdinand has clarified his criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowing Cristiano Ronaldo on to the touchline during the loss at Young Boys and has urged the Norwegian to call him.

Jesse Lingard netted a late winner on a dramatic afternoon in East London, before Paul Pogba had to be dragged away down the tunnel after arguing with Hammers fans.

Meanwhile, we've the very latest on United's interest in Declan Rice as well as a transfer update on Dani Olmo.

Follow ALL the latest news, updates and transfer gossip from Old Trafford...

RIO DENIES RIFT AS HE URGES OLE TO CALL HIM

Rio Ferdinand has sought to dampen talk of a rift between himself and Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And the Old Trafford hero insists ‘it’s all love’ with the Red Devils chief whilst urging Solskjaer to call him.

The Norwegian, 48, whose side will play West Ham in the League Cup on Wednesday night, recently dismissed the ex-Three Lions ace’s observations on Cristiano Ronaldo and Phil Jones.

However, the former Red Devils centre-back has opted to ease any tension following some public exchanges between the pair.

On his most recent Vibe with Five show, Ferdinand, 42, said: “He came for me, I can’t believe it!

“When I see Ole, I’m going to give him a big hug. I’m going to shake his hand and say, ‘it’s all love, I love you, man!’ I’m his biggest fan.

“Some stuff is said in the heat of the moment, and you get things wrong here and there. It’s a phone call, man, just call me.

“Ole’s at the wheel, it wasn’t happening until I said it. I’ve got no beef, I’ve got no beef with anyone at Man United.”

HENDERSON EYES LOAN DEAL

Dean Henderson wants a January loan move after his dream of establishing himself as Manchester United's No 1 fell flat.

But one player who is set to revive his United career is Phil Jones in his first appearance in 20 months in tonight's Carabao Cup tie with West Ham at Old Trafford.

Henderson was due to be given the goalkeeper's shirt this season ahead of David de Gea.

But the 24-year-old has been suffering from long Covid and unable to even make the bench so far this season.

In that time De Gea has been in inspired form not least on Sunday when his injury-time penalty save earned United all three points at West Ham.

Henderson has been at United since he was 14 and enjoyed two successful loan spells at Sheffield United.

He returned last summer in the belief that he could take the number one spot from De Gea. His 13 appearances, however, were not convincing.

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was still prepared to start him this season until Long-Covid initially made him unable to train.

SANCHO HIT FOR SIX

Most people might agree Jadon Sancho has settled in slower at Manchester United than fellow summer recruits Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.

And these stats suggest the Former Borussia Dortmund wideman might need to start producing soon.

JOSE EYES DALOT

Jose Mourinho is looking to sign Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot for the SECOND time in January, reports say.

Mourinho signed Dalot for Man Utd back in June 2018, six months before he was sacked for a poor start to the 2019/19 season.

And according to Calciomercato, the legendary serial-winning manager wants to bring Dalot to Italy's capital of Rome to play for Roma in January.

Dalot brings a wealth of experience in the Serie A, having spent last season on loan at European giants AC Milan.

Mourinho believes Dalot is the best option out there to strengthen his right-back options.

The Portugal international would provide competition for current first-team right-back Rick Karsdorp.

The 22-year-old has two years left on his current deal at Man Utd, and has only played 53 minutes for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side this season.

Should Dalot make the January switch, he's likely to make more than six appearances - the amount he made under the 58-year-old at United - for Mourinho's Champions League-chasing Roma.

'AJ CAN LEARN FROM RONALDO BRAVERY'

United legend has told Anthony Joshua to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo’s “bravery” ahead of his fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua will defend his WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight titles against the Ukrainian at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday.

And the 31-year-old Watford-born boxer sat down with former Manchester United defender Ferdinand in a William Hill interview ahead of the clash.

Joshua asked Ferdinand, 42, who the best player he played with and he replied: “Obviously Cristiano is just ridiculous.

"When he joined us he was a baby, but his intelligence to grow, his obsession to get better and his desire to be the best was just relentless.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, just a man possessed to get to the top and would do anything to get there.”

Joshua then questioned: “What can I learn as an athlete with characters trying to get better at what they do?”

Rio answered: “I think you’ve gotta be brave – people never talk about Cristiano’s bravery.

“He was brave to take risks, he came over to another country. He was brave to remain the person that he was, and didn't change really."

“He became obsessed with the sport that he chose and then drilled down into details which was building a team around himself.

RONDERFUL GESTURE

A Brazilian footballer who adores Cristiano Ronaldo has offered a glimpse into the affectionate side of the Manchester United star.

Cesinha, 31, has spent most of his career playing for Daegu FC in South Korea's K-League, and that is how he came into contact with Ronaldo, 36.

In 2019 Juventus travelled to East Asia and took on a K-League all-star team in a pre-season friendly.

Cesinha scored to put his side 2-1 up and decided to mark his goal using Ronaldo's trademark ‘Siuuu’ celebration - alongside a few team-mates.

CR7 initially did not look impressed watching on from the sidelines but he allowed himself a wry smile and showed wonderful humility after the match.

Cesinha has relived the story in great detail, telling Portuguese outlet UOL: "It was a day that I never wanted to end.

"I had already agreed with the Brazilian, Éder [partner in Daegu], that if I scored the goal, I would celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo, because here in the League I already did.

"The goal happened, we made [the celebration] together, and I saw at the time that he was kind of upset. But I went there and I bowed to him, so he could see that it wasn't offending

"Later, I asked for his shirt, right, yes, for sure [laughs]. He understood, and I said how much I was his fan, that he was my idol and that day was being a dream come true.

"He was very affectionate, he told me that I was a great player, to always believe in the potential that I can reach unimaginable places. That day never left my head. It was 'the day'."

IN A LEAGUE OF HIS OWN

Paul Scholes' legendary 18 years as a Manchester United pass-master - not including his 'emergency' return in 2012-13 - began 27 years ago to the day.

And despite the higher profile of men like Ronaldo, Beckham and Cantona, the 66-cap England star is arguably the most successful United player of the past three decades.

Do you agree?

RON AND BRUNO TOP UTD RATINGS

Few things are easier in football than criticising a computer game's rankings of players and their abilities.

But you might find it hard to quarrel with the headline list for Manchester United on Fifa22 - at least the first three...

Cristiano Ronaldo tops Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes, ahead of Paul Pogba.

Then it gets more controversial - Ronaldo's fellow summer recruits Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane filling out the top five.

RUDIGER 'NOW WORLD'S BEST CENTRE-BACK'

Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has become the best centre-back in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel.

But the Manchester United icon's high opinion of the Germany international, 28, does not reflect this season's Prem stats.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: "Since Tuchel has come I think he's arguably been the best centre-back.

"I think him and [Ruben] Dias would have been close but the effect he has had on his team has been immense.

"Under Frank [Lampard], it was evident he wasn't Frank's cup of tea. He didn't really like him.

"There were rumours they were trying to put him in the market to be sold.

"In Germany, he's always been highly thought of.

"But when the manager doesn't rate you and you can feel that, I don't care who you are your confidence takes a beating and it's hard to perform."

DORTMUND FIGHT TO KEEP BELLINGHAM AND HAALAND

Borussia Dortmund boss Marcos Rose is determined to keep Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham at the club.

He said: “The two boys are currently players with us.

“We are happy to have them and anything else is just rumours. In the summer, we will see how it goes for both players.

“But I will do everything to ensure they stay. Tie them down (to new contracts)? No idea (what the future holds), let’s see.”

'MASSIVE'

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return is 'massive' for the club, according to the Portuguese's former Old Trafford team-mate Tomasz Kuszczak.

Asked about the significance of bringing CR7 back, the Pole, speaking on behalf of 888sport, said: "Massive.

"I mean for me, straight away when I heard the news that there's could be a possibility that Cristiano could join Man United again, this was a massive statement because this is what Man United has needed for a long time.

"Somebody who can lift the club from the average time it’s had since Sir Alex Ferguson left because being honest, the last couple of years, Man United have been disappointing.

"The fans haven’t been happy and with players coming and going, different coaches, they couldn't find a rhythm.

"But now they’ve signed Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the best player in the world, in my eyes – obviously I had a chance to play with him.

"But what Cristiano brings to the club is the fact he has always been the best no matter which league he is playing in. No matter whether it’s for Man Utd in the Premier League, Real Madrid in La Liga, or Juventus in Serie A, he comes in and makes a massive impact, and becomes the main guy.

"Cristiano is the player who going to change everything. And even after the first game against Newcastle, he’s had a massive impact. We could already see the difference in the fans, the team, the way they play. It’s massive."

HAR LA LAND

Raphael Varane has talked up his blossoming partnership with Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire.

The Frenchman, 28, told TV2: "He is a top player. On the field we are still working to get to know each other better.

"We try to talk to each other so that we can understand each other even better, and in that way coordinate our movements and our positioning. This applies not only to me and Harry, but to the entire defence.

"It is understandable that we need some time for things to become automated, but it will happen because the defence consists of quality players who have qualities that complement each other.

"I think gradually we will develop a better understanding and a better partnership, which in turn will lead to us being able to perform and compete at our maximum level."

Inter Milan are desperate to flog former Manchester United flop Alexis Sanchez to cut their wage bill, reports claim.

The 32-year-old is one of Inter's highest earners on a salary of around £115,000-a-week despite not being a regular starter at the club.

Despite playing 30 Serie A games for Inter last season, scoring and providing seven goals as they lifted the Scudetto, the Italians don't think he is worth his wages, Inter Live report.

In addition to this, the winger spent most of the summer injured, and has only recently returned to action, further frustrating the club's hierarchy and fans.

VAR CHECK

Raphael Varane has revealed that he spoke to Paul Pogba before joining Manchester United from Real Madrid.

The Frenchman told TV2: "He did not have to convince me that I should move here, but I talked to him about the club to find out what it is like to be here day-to-day.

"It was important for me to hear his opinions and thoughts about the club, the team and their ambitions."

VAR VA VOOM

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane hopes that compatriot Paul Pogba, who has entered the final year of his contract, stays at Old Trafford for a 'long time'.

He told TV2: "It is of course his decision, but of course I hope he stays here for a long time.

"He is a fantastic player, so undoubtedly I hope he stays."

AL TO PLAY FOR

Returning left-back Alex Telles has previewed Manchester United's League Cup clash with West Ham, set to take place tomorrow night at Old Trafford.

He told club media: "Preparations will be the same.

"It's in front of our home fans at Old Trafford but I think the game will be very tough. It'll be a difficult match but we're ready.

"After the game at West Ham, I feel we're better prepared and, of course, we want to win and play as well as we can to get through."

Manchester United full-back Alex Telles is on the verge of a first-team return.

The injured star, who is yet to feature at all this season, told the Red Devils' club media: "I feel good.

"Things happen in football. I wasn't very happy about that [the injury] but I took advantage of the situation by working harder.

"I feel better than before, I feel better prepared and stronger, physically and mentally. I'm much better and I'm thrilled to be back.

"Whenever I get the chance to play, I'll give everything for Manchester United to win the lot."

RING RIO

Rio Ferdinand has sought to dampen talk of a rift between himself and Man United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

On his most recent Vibe with Five show, Ferdinand, 42, said: “He came for me, I can't believe it!

“When I see Ole, I'm going to give him a big hug. I'm going to shake his hand and say, ‘it's all love, I love you, man!’ I'm his biggest fan.

“Some stuff is said in the heat of the moment, and you get things wrong here and there. It's a phone call, man, just call me.

“Ole's at the wheel, it wasn't happening until I said it. I've got no beef, I've got no beef with anyone at Man United."

PAUL THE OTHER ONE

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes made his Manchester United debut on this day in 1994.

The midfielder would go on to play 710 times for the Red Devils, firmly cementing himself as one of the Red Devils' greatest ever players before retiring in 2013.

DAVE THE RAVE

David de Gea is still buzzing off his crucial penalty save against West Ham on Sunday.

And after five years without saving na spot kick, who can blame him?

LING MAN

Jesse Lingard has joked about his Manchester United team-mates encouraging him to celebrate his winner against West Ham.

The England winger, 28, was reluctant to honour his stunning strike and has compared the incident to being 'forced to talk to a girl'.

Lingard shared a meme of the goal with the caption: "When you force your friend to go talk to the girl he likes."

The meme shows Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire pushing the match winner towards the joyous Man Utd fans.

Lingard accompanied the post with laughing emojis as he enjoyed a bit of banter with his 8.6million Instagram followers.

RED REVAMP

Manchester United play West Ham for the second time in four days on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will ring the changes for the Carabao Cup third round clash with Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek expected to start at Old Trafford.

Here's how SunSport's William Pugh expects the Red Devils to line up.

JESS THE TICKET

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Jesse Lingard will start tomorrow night's League Cup clash with West Ham at Old Trafford.

The Norwegian has also told fans to expect a rotated side.

He said of his No14: "He’ll play, of course, on Wednesday because we will make a few changes."

ATLETI-NO

Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser claims super agent Jorge Mendes offered the then-Juventus star to Diego Simeone’s newly crowned Spanish champions.

But Atletico rejected the opportunity over fears of a furious fan backlash, with Ronaldo a legend at rivals Real Madrid.

The Portugal star, 36, instead found his way back to Manchester United on deadline day, despite being linked with Real and Man City.

And Atleti instead ended up bolstering their attack by re-signing Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona.