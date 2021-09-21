CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Peyton Manning is Roulette God in Indiana According to Pat McAfee Story

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBpaa_0c38cIo000
77th Annual Maxwell Awards / Tom Briglia/Getty Images

Pat McAfee was the closing guest on the second Monday Night Football ManningCast with Peyton and Eli. McAfee was the perfect third man in the cyberbooth as the game was never in doubt in the fourth quarter. Having played in Indianapolis for two seasons with Peyton Manning, McAfee had some great stories, including one an unbelievable tale about a single roulette spin.

The gist of the story is that Manning rented out part of a casino in French Lick, Indiana while on a golf trip. McAfee lost a bunch of money and headed back to his room. On the way he stopped to play some roulette by the elevators. Manning walks by and tells him to put money on red 18. Everyone at the table does and 18 hit.

This is God-tier stuff from Manning, who had won a Super Bowl with the Colts a few years earlier. Needless to say, if he ever tried the same thing at Foxwoods he'd have been taken into the back and never seen again.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ty Law reacts to Peyton Manning's cheating allegations

Ty Law was never one to back down from Peyton Manning as a player, nor is he allowing Manning's comments on the New England Patriots bugging the visitors' locker room at Gillette Stadium get to him now. In fact, the Hall of Fame cornerback said on The Greg Hill Show...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Speculation

There’s been a lot of speculation about the legendary quarterback’s future in the league. While some have suggested that he could be the next commissioner – that seems unlikely – others believe he’ll end up in a front office or ownership role. CBS Sports reported on Sunday morning that Manning...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Peyton Manning
FanSided

Could Peyton Manning buy the Denver Broncos?

Peyton Manning finished his playing career with the Denver Broncos, but could he eventually buy the team?. Since his playing career ended with a win in Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos have yet to capably replace Peyton Manning. What exactly he would do after his career was over has been an open question, as he’s moved to doing “Peyton’s Places” for ESPN and now doing an ESPN2 alternative Monday Night Football telecast with brother Eli.
NFL
The Big Lead

Peyton Manning's Battle With PFT Commenter Continues

Peyton Manning vs. is officially a thing. For the third straight week during the ManningCast, ESPN put up a tweet from PFT and Manning reacted to it with disgust. That's a genuinely funny tweet, and it's even funnier when you know PFT's schtick. It's also hilarious that Manning doesn't seem to know who he is, since he was a guest on Pardon My Take in early August.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Jokingly Announced Arch Manning’s “Commitment”

Peyton Manning jokingly announced his nephew’s “commitment” during Monday Night Football last night. Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the country, is a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He has scholarship offers from nearly every major program in the country. The 2023 recruit has already begun taking college visits, with several notable trips scheduled for this fall.
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Telling Comment On Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was awfully impressive in the Dallas Cowboys’ home opener on Monday night, completing 21-of-26 pass attempts for 238 yards and three touchdowns. While covering the Cowboy-Eagles game for ESPN’s alternate broadcast, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the season that Prescott is putting together. Manning made it known that he believes Prescott belongs in the MVP conversation through the first three weeks of the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roulette#Colts#American Football#Mcafee#Cyberbooth
audacy.com

Peyton Manning’s cheating allegations against the Patriots are recycled garbage

Peyton Manning told salacious tales on his “Monday Night Football” broadcast of the Patriots bugging his locker at the Colts’ old RCA Dome. Too bad his allegations are all recycled. On Monday’s “Manning-Cast” of Packers-Lions, Peyton and Eli Manning talked about the paranoia they experienced whenever they played the Patriots....
NFL
PennLive.com

During Monday Night Football show, Peyton Manning accuses Patriots of cheating

The Patriots weren’t on the field Monday night, but took the biggest hit of the game, courtesy of Peyton Manning. During the Manning brothers’ alternate telecast of last night’s Monday Night Football game on ESPN2, Peyton pivoted to the Patriots after pointing out that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were following the game plan he outlined to Eli late last week.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Peyton Manning takes Patriots jab with Spygate joke

During his Monday Night Football broadcast with his brother, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning took a jab at the New England Patriots, stating that his locker room was bugged when he played in Foxboro. During the telecast of the Detroit Lions-Green Bay Packers Monday Night Football game, Manning took...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Pat McAfee steals the show during ESPN2's Manning 'Monday Night Football' MegaCast

The most entertaining part of "Monday Night Football" in Week 2 may not have come from the main ESPN broadcast. Sure, it was fun to see Aaron Jones score four times and watch Aaron Rodgers rebound from a disappointing Week 1 effort, but what went on during ESPN2's MegaCast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning, and with one guest in particular, had everyone talking.
NFL
NECN

Peyton Manning Says He Believed Patriots Bugged His Locker

Peyton Manning believed Patriots bugged his locker originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Peyton Manning couldn't help but be paranoid whenever he played in Foxboro. The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback took a shot at the New England Patriots -- as he tends to do -- during ESPN's Monday Night Football "ManningCast." Manning said he'd meet with his teammates in the shower because he believed the Patriots bugged his locker.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy