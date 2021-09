Consumer activity saw a lift in August, thanks to a strong back-to-school shopping season and end-of-summer travel. Retail sales were $618.7 billion in August, marking a 0.7% jump from July, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 15.1% compared to August 2020, with clothing and accessories sales up 38.8% year-over-year. The bump comes after a 1.1% decline in July sales compared to June. The dip in July suggested impacts from the Delta variant and shipping and supply chain disruptions across the industry. Now, back-to-school shopping and the end-of-summer season have prompted an uptick in sales. And...

