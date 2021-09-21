CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillian Whyte slams Oleksandr Usyk for ‘trying to be weird and freaky’ ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

By Jack Figg
 9 days ago
OLEKSANDR USYK has been called out by Dillian Whyte for 'trying to be weird and freaky' ahead of his fight with Anthony Joshua.

The Ukrainian, who uses juggling and dancing as part of his training methods, challenges for Joshua's unified titles this Saturday.

Usyk makes little effort to appear normal
Even his eating habits are a bit strange to be fair

Whyte, beaten by AJ in 2015, has come across almost every top heavyweight in the past, whether it be in the amateurs, sparring or professional ranks.

But his only encounter with Usyk was from afar, while they both helped Wladimir Klitschko out in sparring.

And he revealed the Ukrainian is still the same unorthodox character he was all those years ago, but said the antics have never fazed him.

Whyte, 33, told BBC 5 Live: “I’ve seen him spar with Wladimir. I’ve been in a camp with Wladimir, and I’ve seen him in shows and stuff.

“He’s a weird guy. He tries to be a bit too eccentric, and he tries to be weird and freaky and stuff.

"It freaks a lot of people out, but I’m just like, ‘Oh, you’re just a guy.’ He tries to come across as weird, and I’m like ‘You’re just a guy, yeah'."

Usyk, 34, has twice boxed as a pro in England, beating Tony Bellew, 38, in 2018 and Derek Chisora, 37, last year.

His slick, southpaw style was showcased but Whyte also believes it can be exposed by the bigger man in Joshua, 31.

And he backed his old rival to get the job done within the first half of the fight - so long as he is not gun shy.

Whyte explained: “Joshua will stop him in the first five, six, or seven rounds.

"Usyk will start fast, and Joshua will be a bit cagey because he’s a southpaw, and he’s lighter.

“Joshua also lacks confidence sometimes in fights where he can get caught up, ‘He’s a good boxer.’

"Hopefully, he goes back to his old self and starts pressing Usyk and being the bigger, stronger guy and starts backing him up and hitting him with stuff.

🥊 Joshua vs Usyk: All the TV, stream and undercard info ahead of Saturday's heavyweight bout

“I think he can get the job done early. Usyk is a good southpaw, but he’s an aggressive southpaw as well.

"He likes to press the fight, but Joshua has height and reach, and power.

“If Joshua wants to set the pace, he can get an early knockout. But if he wants to prove who’s the better boxer, I think he’ll struggle."

The 'eccentric' heavyweight poses with a gun

