NFL odds, lines, picks, spreads, best bets, predictions for Week 3, 2021: Model backing Ravens, Raiders

Well, we are off to a strong start. The early weeks of the season can be very difficult to handicap and we are sticking with a pretty conservative approach for Week 2. Last week I loved the Eagles to win big outright and that game was essentially over at the half and the 49ers destroyed Detroit for three quarters before allowing that to get dangerously close to a back-door cover for Lions betters. But where we had the line on Friday it still worked.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO