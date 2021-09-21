Firefighter hurt, 30 people displaced in Bethlehem apartment complex fire (UPDATE)
One firefighter was injured and at least 30 people displaced by a Bethlehem apartment complex fire that sent flames shooting through a building’s roof. The firefighter was taken to a local hospital following the three-alarm blaze Monday night at 1440 Johnston Drive, according to the Bethlehem Firefighters IAFF Local 735 union. The firefighter was treated for exhaustion and released, city fire Chief Warren Achey said Tuesday morning.www.lehighvalleylive.com
