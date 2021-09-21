See Kanye West’s massive new $57M Malibu mansion just 30 minutes away from ex Kim Kardashian’s $60M Hidden Hills house

KANYE West has dropped $57million on a Malibu mansion just 30 minutes away from Kim Kardashian's $60million Hidden Hills pad.

The rapper, 44, splashed the cash on a stunning beach property with four bedrooms, stunning ocean views and a rooftop terrace.

Kanye West has bought a $57million Malibu mansion just 30 minutes from Kim's house Credit: Getty

The three-storey home sits right on the beach Credit: The Mega Agency

It has four bedrooms, stunning ocean views and a roof terrace Credit: The Mega Agency

Kanye's new futuristic home was designed by a Japanese architect Credit: The Mega Agency

The rapper's new pad is close to Kim's Hidden Hills home (pictured) Credit: Splash News

The rapper splashed out on a plush new home by the sea, according to TMZ.

Kanye bought the home designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando, and it has been described as a "work of art."

The nearly 4,000 square-foot Malibu property hit the market last year for $75million, and Kanye bagged it for the reduced price of $57.3 mil to add to his collection of houses.

The lavish pad boasts three storeys and was constructed with tons of concrete and reinforced steel.

The home - which is right on the beach - has 12 pylons dug 40 feet into the ground to stop the massive pad sinking into the sand.

Kim lives just half an hour away at their Hidden Hills mansion with their four kids - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

She has remained at the house since filing for divorce in February, while Kanye has mostly been based at his Wyoming bunker.

Earlier this year, the SKIMS founder complained that the sprawling futuristic pad is a "money pit" as it's constantly under construction.

Kanye's move closer to Kim comes as fans are convinced the exes have reunited.

The Yeezy mogul sent fans into meltdown after he proudly shared several photos of Kim at the 2021 Met Gala.

The hitmaker shared images of her outfit, a head-to-toe black Balenciaga ensemble by creative director Demna Gvasalia featuring a complete face covering and a mile-long ponytail.

RECONCILIATION RUMORS

Although the father-of-four left the caption portion empty, fans rushed to the comments to share their speculation on a re-formed relationship.

"She looks pretty cool Kanye, I think she’s a keeper," one urged, hoping for a reconciliation.

"hey man if she makes you happy," another wrote, while a third put shortly: "KIMYE."

"FAV COUPLE FOREVER!!" another shouted, while a final theorized: "okay y'all let's cut to the chase, they never got divorced."

His post came just days after the beauty mogul revealed she was "done" having kids.

When asked by Ellen DeGeneres if she had no more plans to expand her brood, she said: "Yes, yes I think so. Yes, I’m done. I have a lot of kids, I’m done."

Earlier this month, The Sun exclusively revealed that Kanye "cheated" on her with an "A-list singer".

Shortly after Kanye, 44, admitted to cheating on Kim during their marriage with a song on his album, a source close to the family exclusively told The Sun that the affair was with a household name.

It was constructed out of concrete and reinforced steel Credit: The Mega Agency

The pad is between two other homes and has no garden Credit: The Mega Agency

Kim lives close by with their four kids - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm Credit: Instagram

