CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

“Ask the Doc” with Dr. Melissa Toyos from Toyos Clinic

By Susan St.Denis
iwantabuzz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week on “Ask the Doc,” our host Pam Vasilevskis sits down with physicians from all over town and asks them the important questions about health. Today, Pam had the honor to sit down with Dr. Melissa Toyos from Toyos Clinic. Toyos Clinic specializes in four areas: Vision, Optical, Aesthetics...

iwantabuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
iwantabuzz.com

“Ask the Doc” with Dani Williamson from Integrative Family Medicine

Each week on “Ask the Doc,” our host Pam Vasilevskis sits down with physicians from all over town and asks them the important questions about health. Today, Pam had the honor to sit down with Dani Williamson from Integrative Family Medicine. Integrative Family Medicine was established in 2014 with the...
HEALTH
iwantabuzz.com

“Ask the Doc” with Ford Brewer, M.D. from PrevMed

Each week on “Ask the Doc,” our host Pam Vasilevskis sits down with physicians from all over town and asks them the important questions about health. Today, Pam had the honor to sit down with Ford Brewer, M.D. from PrevMed. PrevMed focuses on preventing not only heart attacks and strokes...
HEALTH
iwantabuzz.com

“Ask the Doc” with Brian Middleton from Bearded Behaviorist

Each week on “Ask the Doc,” our host Pam Vasilevskis sits down with physicians from all over town and asks them the important questions about health. Today, Pam had the honor to sit down with Brian Middleton from Bearded Behaviorist. Bearded Behaviorist is passion project that was started by Brian...
HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doc#Toyos Clinic#Toyosclinic Com
WYFF4.com

Nurse in hospital with COVID dies while husband begged for help

LAVONIA, Ga. — Stevie Bruce, 30, was a drug rehab nurse who was in the hospital with COVID-19. She died Saturday, her husband said. On Friday, He told WYFF News 4 she was fighting to breathe. Travis Bruce, 33, told WYFF News 4's Renee Wunderlich that his wife was admitted...
LAVONIA, GA
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
veronews.com

New Cleveland Clinic doc sheds light on managing diabetes

Dr. Alexander Williams is one of Cleveland Clinic’s newest hires, joining the Indian River Hospital team just last month after completing his endocrine and diabetes fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. The young endocrinologist specializes in diagnosing and treating health conditions related to problems with the body’s hormones, or the endocrine system of the body – including diabetes, which is caused by problems with the hormone insulin.
VERO BEACH, FL
kldjfb.xyz

Does my mask protect me if nobody else is wearing one?

If I am the only person wearing a mask in a store or other indoor location, am I really protected from infection?. It is true that masks work best when everyone in the room is wearing one. That is because when an infected person wears a mask, a large percentage of their exhaled infectious particles are trapped, stopping viral spread at the source. And when fewer viral particles are floating around the room, the masks others are wearing would likely block those that have escaped.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fully vaccinated Michigan couple dies from COVID-19 a minute apart while holding hands: report

A fully vaccinated Michigan couple died one minute apart from COVID-19 on Sunday after coming down with the virus earlier this month, a report said. Cal Dunham, 59, and his wife Linda, 66, had preexisting conditions and were very cautious, Fox17Online reported. But they came down with symptoms during a recent camping trip and days later were hospitalized and put on ventilators, the report said.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy