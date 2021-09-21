Devon Prep Grad Named Notre Dame’s New Vice President of Student Affairs

Father Gerard Olinger. Image via Kate Morgan, The Observer.

Father Gerard Olinger, a Devon Prep graduate, is the new Vice President of Student Affairs at Notre Dame University. Before he settles on a plan of action, he intends to listen to students first. Bella Laufenberg covered his fresh approach for The Observer, a student-run newspaper serving Notre Dame.

Olinger completed his history and government undergraduate degrees at Notre Dame. He then attended Notre Dame’s law school.

“I was often thinking about the seminary but just wasn’t — as a senior — ready to fully commit,” he said.

He decided to join the Congregation of the Holy Cross during his third year of law school. Following graduation, he went into formation for seminary.

After serving Notre Dame’s board of trustees for years, Olinger officially returned to his alma mater in 2018 as Vice President for Mission Engagement and Church Affairs.

A few months ago, he was offered the position of Vice President of Student Affairs.

“I recognized it was a really big job,” said Olinger. “There’s a little bit of intimidation, right, to recognize all the responsibilities. I really did have a strong sense that God was calling me to this work.”

Read more about Father Gerard Olinger in The Observer .