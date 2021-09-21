Laurinburg Exchange

Break-in

WAGRAM — A resident of Kayla Drive reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Saturday that sometime between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18 that someone broke into the residence and stole weed-eaters, a security camera box, PlayStation 4, DVD player, a drill, towels and a pink flower car seat.

LAUREL HILL — Pate Mini Storage on Hwy. 74 reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Friday that unknown persons broke into several storage units. The victims had been contacted and the Sheriff’s Office is waiting to learn what all was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McFarland Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that someone had broken into their residence and stole a watch, assorted jewelry and a jewelry box.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Track Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that someone had stolen their 2003 Toyota Avalon.

LAURINBURG —Paul’s Tire Service reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a set of tires and rims valued at $5,000.

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Monday that a $430 smart TV was stolen as the suspect exited through the fire door.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Sunday that $500 damage was done to their Chevrolet Trailblazer. It was believed to have been struck by a bullet.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Sunday that $500 damage was done to their Nissan Sentra. It was believed to have been struck by a bullet.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Grant Street reported to the police department on Sunday that their residence had been struck by a bullet causing $500 in damages.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Monday that they had $250 damage to a storm door.

Shooting

LAUREL HILL — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case where a person was driving on Bunch Road on Saturday and their back window was shot out.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jerry Guinn Jr., 41, of Harry Malloy Road was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Richmond County. He was given a $2,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Rickiahya Johnson, 23, of Gibson was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG —Terrance Blue, 37, of Baker Court was arrested Sunday for domestic criminal trespassing. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Gregory Smith, 45, of Sunset Drive was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Brunswick County. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brandon Gibson, 31, of Biggs Street was arrested Monday for failure to appear in Richmond County. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Gary McLean, 30, of Mills Street was arrested Monday on a warrant for injury to personal property. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Santwone Gibson, 28, of Queensdale Street was arrested Monday for felony carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $100,000 bond.