Scruggs takes ownership of Partners in Health Care
VALDOSTA – Nurse practitioner Ebony Scruggs is determined to carry on the mission of Partners in Health Management and its founder nurse practitioner Janie McGhin. Scruggs came to work with McGhin at the health care clinic as a contract health care provider about a year and a half ago, according to a company statement. In early December, McGhin contracted COVID-19. After a lengthy stay in the ICU at South Georgia Medical Center, McGhin passed away Jan. 15.www.valdostadailytimes.com
