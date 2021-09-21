CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Scruggs takes ownership of Partners in Health Care

Valdosta Daily Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – Nurse practitioner Ebony Scruggs is determined to carry on the mission of Partners in Health Management and its founder nurse practitioner Janie McGhin. Scruggs came to work with McGhin at the health care clinic as a contract health care provider about a year and a half ago, according to a company statement. In early December, McGhin contracted COVID-19. After a lengthy stay in the ICU at South Georgia Medical Center, McGhin passed away Jan. 15.

