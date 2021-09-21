CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Former FCA boss Mike Manley to take over at AutoNation

By Reuters
Autoblog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop U.S. auto retailer AutoNation on Tuesday named former Fiat Chrysler (FCA) top boss Mike Manley as its new chief executive officer, replacing long-serving CEO Mike Jackson. British-born Manley took over as CEO of FCA in July 2018 after long-time chief Sergio Marchionne, a charismatic and iconic figure credited with saving Fiat, fell ill and died suddenly after succumbing to complications from surgery.

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

AutoNation could become 'stronger player' with new CEO, Morgan Stanley says

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded their rating on AutoNation Inc. shares to the equivalent of buy and upped their price target on the stock to $116, from $70, praising the auto retailer's new chief executive. AutoNation earlier this month named Mike Manley, a former Fiat Chrysler chief executive, as its CEO, replacing Mike Jackson, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company. There's potential for an "strategic shift" with Manley's arrival on Nov. 1, the analysts said in a note made public on Wednesday. The appointment is "a significant narrative change. Our new target reflects the potential for (AutoNation) to be a stronger player in the new mobility ecosystem," the analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said. The management change "may be far more significant for the stock than investors realize right now," they said. Shares of AutoNation have gained more than 80% this year, compared with an advance of around 17% for the S&P 500 index. Morgan Stanley's new price target implies a downside around 9% for the stock based on Wednesday prices.
BUSINESS
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
autodealertodaymagazine.com

AutoNation Names New CEO

AutoNation Inc has named Stellantis executive Mike Manely as its next CEO. Manley will replace the outgoing Mike Jackson. The changes will take place on Nov. 1 when Jackson, 72, officially retires from his post and the company’s board. Manley, 57, served as the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles before...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tavares
Person
Sergio Marchionne
Times Daily

Carmaker Stellantis loses former FCA CEO Manley

MILAN (AP) — PSA Peugeot’s takeover of Fiat Chrysler to form the world’s fourth-largest carmaker has had its first executive casualty, with former Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley stepping down from his role of head of the Americas. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson to retire after 22 years in the role

AutoNation Inc. said Tuesday that long-time Chief Executive Mike Jackson will retire, effective Nov. 1. The stock was indicated up 0.7% in premarket trading. The auto retailer said Mike Manley will join the company and become CEO on Nov. 1. Manley was most recently CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from July 2018 to January 2021, and currently serves as Head of Americas at Holland-based automobile company Stellantis N.V. , which was formed by the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group. “It has been a remarkable honor to serve as CEO for the past 22 years,” Jackson said. “I have every confidence Mike Manley will lead AutoNation to an even brighter future.” AutoNation’s stock has rallied 70.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
BUSINESS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Brit Mike Manley leaves role as Stellantis head of Americas

Mike Manley has stepped down as the head of Americas at Stellantis to take on a new role running one of the largest car dealer groups in the US. The 57-year-old Brit spent more than 20 years working for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and was a key figure in pushing through its merger with the PSA Group to form Stellantis.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fca#Autonation#Fiat#British#Psa#The Stellantis Foundation#Jeep
Carscoops

Mike Manley Leaves Stellantis To Lead Retail Giant AutoNation

Mike Manley, the former CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, is stepping down from his role as Head of Americas for Stellantis to become the new CEO of AutoNation Inc., America’s largest automotive retailer. “After 20 incredible, challenging, and enjoyable years, and with Stellantis performing so strongly under Carlos’ leadership, the...
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Manley Overboard: Mike Manley Moving On From Stellantis

Stellantis boss Mike Manley is moving on. Manley was the chief of the Americas for the company, but now the 57-year-old is heading to AutoNation, where he will take over for the retiring Mike Jackson. Mark Stewart, the chief operating officer for North America, and Antonio Filosa, the chief operating...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Lordstown Motors reportedly nearing deal to sell Ohio plant to Foxconn

DETROIT (Reuters) -Electric vehicle startup Lordstown on Thursday will announce the sale of the northeast Ohio assembly plant it acquired from General Motors Co to Taiwan contract manufacturer Foxconn, a person familiar with the matter said. The deal will be announced by the companies on Thursday afternoon, said the source,...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Ferrari, parent Exor clinch alliance with former Apple designer Jony Ive

MILAN — Italian luxury car maker Ferrari and its parent company Exor, the holding vehicle of the Agnelli family, are joining forces with with Jony Ive, the creative mind behind many of Apple's iconic products, and fellow designer Marc Newson. The duo — who together developed the Apple Watch —...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Ford gigantic 'Blue Oval City' to build next-gen electric F-Series trucks

Ford just announced it’s going to dump boatloads of money into Tennessee and Kentucky to create a couple of mega sites for electric vehicle production. In clearer terms, Ford and SK Innovation are investing $11.4 billion in a couple of massive projects in these states, all with EV production in mind.
BUSINESS
cryptocoingossip.com

FCA Warns Social Platforms Over Fraudulent Crypto Ads

The UK’s financial services watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will work with platforms to eliminate ads for risky financial products. During the FCA’s annual meeting on Sept. 28, the watchdog group said that they are cracking down on dangerous ads. Specifically, those that have to do with financial services such as cryptocurrency. The FCA refers to them as “dodgy financial promotions,” that leave consumers vulnerable.
INTERNET
Benzinga

'SPAC King' Palihapitiya, Who Once Warned Against Selling Tesla Stock, Has Exited Position In EV Maker

Longtime Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull, and "SPAC king," Chamath Palihapitiya said he has sold all his holdings in the electric vehicle maker to fund other investment ideas. What Happened: “I don’t have an infinite pool of capital. So when I have these ideas, the money has to come from somewhere,” Palihapitiya said Wednesday at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American Company With the Worst Reputation

Does it matter how the public views a company? Does the reaction to its name drive sales of its products or services higher or lower? Brand experts have considered this question for decades. The results are not conclusive. Well-known brands like Facebook are often poorly regarded by the public, yet it has over 2 billion […]
BUSINESS
Autoblog

How GM's Ultifi software will change the buying and ownership experience

The electrical architecture that GM introduced with the Cadillac CT4 is called Global B, or after being given a marketing makeover, VIP, for Vehicle Intelligence Platform. The electric batteries and motors that GM developed for its new line of EVs is called Ultium. The next step in the automaker's plans to maximize what an EV can do and how much it can make from them is called Ultifi. Mentioned during last years Barclay’s Global Automotive Conference and lightly introduced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, Ultifi is a Linux-based software platform that will encompass every aspect of GM vehicle ownership after 2023, from purchase to long-term ownership.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy